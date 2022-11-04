Childhood Phillies fan Chas McCormick lives out ‘dream’ with epic Astros World Series catch

The Houston Astros are 27 outs away from winning their second World Series title in the last six years. In what has been a back and forth series with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Astros won the pivotal Game 5 on the road. They now lead the series 3-2 as it shifts back to Houston.

Game 5 was the closest, most compelling game of the series. The Astros led 3-2 in the 9th inning. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto hit a bomb off Astros closer Ryan Pressley to deep right center. But Chas McCormick made the play of the series. He climbed the fence and made an incredible catch, helping seal the win.

CHAS MCCORMICK WHAT A CATCH

— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 4, 2022

It was a dream come true for the Astros outfielder. McCormick grew up in West Chester, Pennsylvania, just outside of Philadelphia.

After the game, McCormick talked about what the catch meant to him.

— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) November 4, 2022

“It was huge, especially 2-2… It was special. One of the biggest catches I have ever made, maybe in history. It will feel much better if we win one more… It’s like a dream. When I was 12 years old I could never think I’d be making that catch in the World Series.”

When most people think about the Astros, they think of their lineup with Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman. But it’s Houston’s pitching and defense that is the primary reason they are where they are.

In the 8th inning, Trey Mancini, made a great play to save a run at first base. Whereas, the Phillies defense cost them a run in Game 5.

Astros ace Justin Verlander finally got his first World Series win of his career. He is now 1-6 in nine career starts.

The Astros will look to close it out Saturday night in Game 6 with Framber Valdez on the hill against Zack Wheeler.