Dusty Baker chugging World Series champagne is the Astros content you needed to see

Dusty Baker finally vanquished his World Series curse as a manager, and so what better way to celebrate it than a champagne with the rest of the Houston Astros?

The Astros made sure their manager gets to enjoy the epic victory. Right after their 4-1 win in Game 6 to seal the World Series title against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Houston players circled around their coach and jumped in celebration while shouting “Dusty, Dusty, Dusty!”

Meanwhile in the locker room, Dusty Baker tasted the sweetness of victory as he took a sip of their victory champagne:

sWeet taste of victory. pic.twitter.com/v7cXNJCwUL — Houston Astros (@astros) November 6, 2022

Baker certainly deserves all the praises he’s getting. He waited a long time to win the World Series as a coach, and he was finally able to do it with the Astros. While it wasn’t an easy journey and he received several criticisms in the process, what matters is that they got the job done.

The 73-year-old coach, who became the oldest manager to win the World Series, had two chances to win the Commissioner’s Trophy prior to the Astros’ victory. He was the manager of the San Francisco Giants in 2002, but they ended up succumbing to the Anaheim Angels at the time. And who could forget Houston’s title run in 2021 that ended in disappointment at the hands of the Atlanta Braves?

It’s a career-defining win for Baker, and sure enough, it should be celebrated.