Dusty Baker wants Astros to be the ultimate party pooper in World Series Game 4

The Philadelphia Phillies had a lot of fun during Game 3 of the World Series. Now, Dusty Baker wants his Houston Astros to be the ultimate party pooper as they fight for their survival.

Baker and his Astros are now trailing the Phillies 2-1 after a rather forgettable performance in Game 3. Even worse, they have two more matches left in Philadelphia, which could very well mean things could end there if they don’t do something.

With that said, Baker wants his Astros to take the fun out of the Phillies and give them a real hard time come Game 4.

“They were having a good time and they were partying. We’re going to try to stop some of that partying tonight,” Baker said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

True enough, the Astros really need to step up if they want to keep their World Series dreams alive. Going down 3-1 on the road is never a good thing, and it could very well decide their fate in the competition. Besides, only Phillies fans will be sad if they ruin the party at Citizens Bank Park.

Dusty Baker, for his part, needs to outshine Rob Thomson as well. He was largely criticized for his poor management in Game 3, particularly after keeping Lance McCullers Jr. on the mound longer than he should have. If he makes the same mistakes, it will really be hard for them to bounce back.

Hopefully the Astros learned their lesson already and get the job done this time around.