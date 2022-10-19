Former Astros, Yankees legend to throw out first pitch ahead of ALCS

Roger Clemens will throw out the first pitch ahead of Game 1 of the ALCS between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros, per Bryan Hoch. Clemens pitched for both the Yankees and Astros during his legendary career.

Clemens pitched for New York and Houston in the later stages of his time in the league. Nevertheless, he was still effective for both teams.

Roger Clemens joined the Yankees in 1999 and remained in New York through the 2003 season. He made two All-Star teams during his time in New York and played a pivotal role in a pair of World Series victories. In 2001, despite being 38-years old, Clemens won the AL Cy Young award. He posted a 20-3 record that season with over 200 strikeouts along a 3.51 ERA.

Roger Clemens ended up in Houston with the Astros in 2004. He immediately won the Cy Young in his debut Astros season after pitching to the tune of a sparkling 2.98 ERA while striking out 218 hitters. In 2005, Clemens led the Astros to the World Series. Although Houston fell short in the Fall Classic, it was a successful year for the ball club.

Clemens would return to the Yankees in 2007 and ultimately retired following the season at age 44. His 4,672 career strikeouts places him third all-time behind Nolan Ryan and Randy Johnson. His longevity played a major role in his historic MLB career.

The Astros and Yankees are set to square off in Game 1 of what promises to be an exciting ALCS. Both teams will be excited to see their former star pitcher throw out the ceremonial first pitch.