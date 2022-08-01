BREAKING: Astros acquire Trey Mancini in 3-way trade with Orioles, Rays

The Houston Astros just made a trade to bolster their lineup, acquiring Trey Mancini from the Baltimore Orioles in a three-way trade that also involves the Tampa Bay Rays. The Mancini portion of the deal was first reported by Dan Connolly of The Athletic.

The Astros are reportedly sending outfielder Jose Siri to the Rays as part of the trade, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. The Orioles are getting a pair of minor league pitchers from Houston. ESPN’s Jeff Passan has the full trade details here:

Three-team trade! Full deal, according to sources. Houston gets: 1B/OF Trey Manicini and RHP Jayden Murray Baltimore gets: RHP Seth Johnson and Chayce McDermott Tampa Bay gets: CF Jose Siri — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

Right-hander Seth Johnson, whose inclusion @Ken_Rosenthal first reported, is the best prospect in this deal. All he's done is put up numbers — but the Rays were looking to move him because of looming 40-man crunch. He will miss perhaps all of next year after Tommy John surgery. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

To make room on the roster for Siri, the Rays will DFA Brett Phillips, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

Houston had reportedly been involved in trade talks for Washington Nationals slugger Josh Bell, but the trade for Mancini would seem to take them out of the running for that. However, never say never with the deadline now just a day away.

Mancini was having another stellar season for the Orioles, slashing .268/.347/.404 with 10 home runs and 41 RBI. He brings more pop to an Astros lineup that’s already quite prolific but was looking to upgrade in order to keep up with the other juggernauts across MLB.

Houston is 67-36 on the season, which is just behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees for the best mark in baseball. The Yankees have been very busy ahead of the deadline, acquiring Andrew Benintendi, Frankie Montas and Scott Effross. We’ll see if the Astros have anything else up their sleeves over the next day.

Meanwhile, the Rays currently hold the final Wild Card spot and the Orioles are three back of them.