After over a week of absence, it appears that Michael Brantley is on track to finally make an appearance on the field in Wednesday night's crucial series-finale matchup between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners. Brantley, who last saw action on Sep. 17 against the Kansas City Royals on the road, has missed seven consecutive games due to general soreness. But while Brantley is on his way back to action, it's a different story for left fielder Chas McCormick, who's not on the starting lineup, according to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

“Michael Brantley is starting in left field for the Astros tonight. Chas McCormick (lower back contusion) is not in the starting lineup,” Morosi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

McCormick was hit by a pitch during the ninth inning of Tuesday's game against the Mariners. He was forced to exit that contest, but later tried to allay fears about a potential long-term absence when he said he felt “alright.” Nevertheless, it seems that he will not be part of the important showdown against the Mariners, who are in a tight, late-season race to the top of the American League West division standings with the Astros and the Texas Rangers.

The Astros enter Wednesday's meeting with Seattle with an 86-72 record — behind the Rangers by 2.5 games and ahead of the Mariners by just half a game. Moreover, the Mariners are also breathing down the neck of Houston for the third and final Wild Card spot in the AL, thus underscoring the gravity of Wednesday's matchup.