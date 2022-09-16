Astros make huge Justin Verlander move with MLB playoffs looming

Houston Astros fans have been waiting patiently to see what will happen with Justin Verlander. The veteran superstar has been dealing with a calf injury that put him on the IL. With the playoffs about to start, Houston fans got the news they were hoping for.

The Astros announced that Verlander is officially back. He will return to the mound against the Oakland Athletics. To make room for him on the roster, they had to send Seth Martinez down its Triple-A affiliate, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

Verlander is having a phenomenal 2022 season. With a 1.84 ERA, 0.855 WHIP and 154 strikeouts in 152.0 innings, he has a very firm case for the American League Cy Young Award. Getting back just before the playoffs begin is crucial for the vet, as he can rediscover his groove before the games start to heat up.

Manager Dusty Baker said that it is a “blessing” to get the 39-year-old back so quickly. Indeed, he anchors a very strong pitching staff that will prove to be hugely valuable to the Astros as they look to reclaim the World Series title.

The Astros are looking like the favorite to make it back to the World Series. They have the best record in the AL and are looking like a whole level above the other contenders in the league. With Justin Verlander continuing to lead the way, they will have a great shot at winning it all after coming up short last year.