Astros make Justin Verlander decision for Game 1 of World Series vs. Phillies

The Houston Astros are looking to reestablish themselves as the champions of baseball in their upcoming World Series matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Their decision regarding Justin Verlander for Game 1 of the series could end up determining whether or not they get their quest to win a title off on the right foot.

Verlander is going to achieve some history whenever he starts for the Astros in the World Series, as he will be only the second pitcher in MLB history to start a World Series game in three separate decades, with the only other person in that category being Roger Clemens. It sounds like we won’t have to wait long for Verlander to etch his name on that list with Clemens, as the Astros will be turning to Verlander to start Game 1 of the 2022 World Series.

Via Chandler Rome:

“Justin Verlander is starting Game 1 of the World Series for the Astros.”

This is a fairly unsurprising move, as Verlander has been the Astros best pitcher this season, and Houston has had time to allow him to rest and get ready to go for Game 1. With Verlander on the hill, Houston is going to be the favorite to take a quick 1-0 lead on the Phillies in this best of seven series.

The success Verlander has against Philadelphia in this series could be huge, as he will likely make appearances in more than one game in order to help the Astros try to win a title. For all he’s accomplished throughout his career, Verlander has only won one World Series title, so he will have some extra motivation to dominate the Phillies early and often in this series.