As the Houston Astros gear up for a critical Game 2 of the AL Wild Card series against the Detroit Tigers, all eyes are on Hunter Brown, the hometown hero poised to make a significant impact. Born and raised in Detroit, Brown's journey from the local Wayne State University to the major leagues has been remarkable, fueled by his city's resilient spirit. In an article from Chandler Rome of the Athletic, Ryan Kelley, a veteran coach at Wayne State, praised Brown’s deep-rooted tenacity.

“That grit has been around the city of Detroit for a long time, and Hunter Brown embodies that.”

This characteristic grit was on full display as Brown prepared to face the very team he grew up supporting in a city that has shaped much of his competitive nature. Brown's connection to Detroit goes beyond nostalgia; it has been a cornerstone of his development and success. His journey took a critical turn earlier this season, marked by a shift in his pitching strategy.

Astros need a win to keep their 2024 season alive

During a game at Comerica Park in May, Brown reintroduced a sinker to his repertoire, a pitch he hadn't heavily relied on since college. This adjustment proved transformative, catalyzing a stellar run that saw him post a 2.51 ERA since early May, making him one of the standout pitchers in the latter half of the season.

The decision to start Brown in Game 2 was shrouded in speculation, with some wondering if left-hander Yusei Kikuchi might take the mound instead due to the Tigers' better splits against right-handed pitching. However, Astros manager Joe Espada was clear in his strategy.

“Hunter was starting Game 2 a long time ago. I just never told you that,” he revealed. “He’s one of the best starters in the game. He’s been one of the best pitchers in the second half. So that was a no-brainer for me.”

The stakes are high for Brown, whose performance could significantly influence the series' outcome. His ability to handle pressure is well-documented, tracing back to his college days when he chose to pitch through a crucial NCAA tournament, despite the potential risks to his draft prospects.

Kelley reflected on those moments, “He wanted to pitch. He wanted to compete. And he wanted to help his team win.”

Off the field, Brown remains deeply connected to Detroit. He spends the offseason in the city, taking walks with his dog, Whiskey, sometimes near Comerica Park, where he dreamed of playing as a child. As he takes the mound in Game 2, he carries not just the hopes of his team but also the pride of his city. His performance will be a testament to the journey from a kid in Detroit to the major leagues—a narrative of overcoming odds and embracing the moment on baseball’s biggest stage.