The Houston Astros had to piece together their outfield last season on their way to winning the 2022 World Series after Michael Brantley was forced to undergo shoulder surgery that ended his season after 64 games. But Brantley re-signed with Houston in free agency, and it looks like he has gotten a positive injury update from none other than Astros legend Jeff Bagwell.

While Bagwell is extremely popular in Houston, he isn’t exactly a key piece of the front office or coaching staff that would know this decision. But Bagwell does work with the Astros as a Community Outreach Executive, so he does have some knowledge of the team’s operations. And with Brantley back on board, Bagwell said that he is expecting Brantley will be ready for Opening Day in 2023.

Via Chandler Rome:

“Jeff Bagwell said he expects Michael Brantley to be ready for opening day.”

For the most part, Astros fans will likely be extremely excited to hear this update from Bagwell. Brantley was putting together another strong campaign last season before being forced to spend the second half of the campaign on the sidelines, and even though he will be turning 36 this season, he figures to remain an extremely productive player for Houston.

Whether or not Bagwell can be trusted 100 percent to be giving injury updates on players is unknown, but this seems to be a positive update on Brantley’s status with the team. Assuming he is ready to go, Brantley should be a starter for Houston from the get go, and he should have another big role for the Astros as they attempt to repeat as champions in 2023.