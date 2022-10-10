Jose Altuve speaks out on Astros future ahead of ALDS

The Houston Astros will start their postseason journey on Tuesday when they host the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. Ahead of the clash, Jose Altuve spoke on his time with the Astros and what’s in store for him in the future. The star second baseman got real on his tenure in Houston and admitted that the city has become his second home. Via Mark Berman, Altuve revealed he’d like to play the rest of his career for the organization.

“Absolutely. This is my second home,” said Altuve of Houston. “I was born in Venezuela, but Houston is like my second home. The city, the fans, my teammates, the whole organization is amazing. Hopefully, I want to stay here all my career.”

Altuve is under contract for two more seasons after 2022. His current deal runs through the 2024 season, after which he’d hit unrestricted free agency at the age of 34. Altuve is due to make $26 million in base salary alongside a $3 million signing bonus in each of the next two seasons.

Whether or not the two sides will work to come to an agreement on a new deal before his current one expires remains to be seen, but the second baseman made clear he’s content in Houston, and wants to carry on playing there for the foreseeable future.

In 2022, the 32-year-old slashed .300/.387/.581, batting out of the leadoff spot for the Astros. Jose Altuve logged 28 home runs, 57 RBI, 103 runs, and 18 stolen bases. He’ll hope to provide an early spark for the Astros in their ALDS series against the Mariners.

Perhaps, when the curtain closes on the 2022 MLB season, Altuve and the Astros can begin to look toward the future.