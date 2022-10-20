Justin Verlander’s dominant ALCS performance vs. Yankees has Astros talking Hall of Fame

11 strikeouts. 11 straight New York Yankees in a row retired by Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night. It was another masterclass from Verlander, who even broke an impressive postseason record in the process. After the game, Astros players were thinking of the veteran pitcher’s already-impressive Hall of Fame resume. Here’s what Justin Verlander’s teammates had to say, per Marly Rivera of ESPN.

Astros catcher Martin Maldanado, who had a front row seat for Justin Verlander’s impressive outing, said the following, “This is exactly what I expected from him,” Maldonado told ESPN. “That is why he is a Hall of Famer.”

That sums up Verlander’s epic performance in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series pretty well. The 39-year-old ace, who has an MVP, two Cy Young awards and 3,198 strikeouts in his illustrious 17-year career, is a certain lock for the Hall of Fame.

But after a rough ALDS outing where the Seattle Mariners pounced on him for six earned runs, it’s easy to forget that resume of excellence pretty quickly. Yet, Justin Verlander was able to bounce back against a powerful Yankees lineup, with the only blemish a Harrison Bader solo home run.

Said Astros teammate and fellow starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., “I think you saw what a real Hall of Fame pitcher’s made of tonight.”

That is exactly what Astros- and Yankees fans- saw on Wednesday night. A Hall of Fame pitcher going to work. Houston now has a 1-game lead in the ALCS because of Verlander.