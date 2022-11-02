Houston Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. had a nightmarish performance on Tuesday in Game 3 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, and it only got worse after the contest.

MLB Twitter had a field day roasting McCullers, especially amid rumors that Bryce Harper caught him tipping pitches. While the 29-year-old has already denied the allegations and said he simply “got whooped,” it didn’t stop people from mocking him. In fact, it probably gave people more reason to criticize him.

Lance McCullers Jr. actually allowed the Phillies to hit five home runs on him. The tip pitching talks started when Bryce Harper blasted a two-run homer on him, after which he was spotted telling something to Alec Bohm. Bohm then proceeded to hit his own home run as Philadelphia opened the floodgates en route to the 7-0 win.

The five home runs allowed by a single pitcher is a first in World Series history, which also raised questions why Dusty Baker didn’t replace his player after he already allowed three in the first two innings alone.

“With the off chance he pitches again this series I would not want to admit I was tipping my pitchers either,” one critic commented on the whole fiasco.

Another one said, “I’ve yet to criticize Dusty Baker once this postseason. There’s zero reason Lance McCullers should’ve started pitching this inning. 4-0 is tough, but manageable. 7-0 is not. This game is now on Dusty as much as Lance.”

The Astros are now down 2-1 in the World Series, and whatever mistakes they made in Game 3, they certainly need to avoid it and make sure to win Game 4 if they want to keep their title hopes alive.