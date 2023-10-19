The Houston Astros earned a big win in Game 3 of the American League Championship series Wednesday night, but manager Dusty Baker is not resting on his laurels in Thursday's matchup with the Texas Rangers. Fans can expect to see a big change at the top of the reigning World Series champions' lineup.

Michael Brantley is being swapped out for Chas McCormick in left field, while center fielder Mauricio Dubon is being vaulted to No. 2 in the batting order, per the team. Trailing 2-1, Houston is intent on fully grabbing a hold of momentum on the road in Globe Life Field. Baker's strategy is obviously being dictated by the Rangers' starting pitcher, left-hander Andrew Heaney, but there are many fans who would still like to see Brantley in the game.

The veteran All-Star outfielder went 0-for-5 in Game 3 and is batting only .250 in a 12-at-bat sample size against Heaney for his career, per Michael Schwab of The juice Box Journal. Dubon has a strong track record against southpaws and is hitting .333 with one home run off the Texas starter. Still, he was only slotted in the No. 7 hole against lefty Jordan Montgomery in Sunday's Game 1, so this is a somewhat surprising move.

The Astros have been a far better team away from home this season, faring especially well in Arlington. Everything was clicking for them on Wednesday, as the offense jumped on the returning Max Scherzer. Most encouraging of all for fans, though, is that Houston scored its runs largely by spraying the ball all over the field, rather than relying on home runs (only Jose Altuve went deep).

It remains to be seen if Dusty Baker's lineup tinkering pays off, but the future Hall of Fame skipper clearly sees the need to remain adaptable versus a dangerous Rangers squad.