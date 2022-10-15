Astros manager Dusty Baker puts the Mariners on notice with bold Jose Alutve take ahead of Game 3

Jose Altuve has opened up the Houston Astros’ ALDS clash against the Seattle Mariners on a sluggish note.

Altuve has failed to record a hit in the ALDS and also sits at a lowly .111 OBP. Mariners starting pitchers Luis Castillo and Logan Gilbert had their way against the All-Star second baseman in the opening two games of the series.

Astros manager Dusty Baker is not concerned at all with Altuve’s lackluster production on offense so far in the ALDS. As Baker touched on during a press conference on Saturday ahead of Game 3 of the series, Altuve is a player who can quickly turn it around at the plate.

“Altuve without any hits is probably the most dangerous guy in this building because the law of averages are on his side, and I believe in those law of averages,” Baker said. “So I’m not worried about Altuve.”

Altuve is not the only Astros player who has struggled to get going in the ALDS. Martin Maldonado and Trey Mancini also do not have a hit in the series, while Kyle Tucker holds a .250 OBP. Still, Houston holds a 2-0 lead in the series thanks to the keen production on offense from the likes of Yordan Alvarez and Jeremy Pena.

The Astros are looking to end the series in Game 3 and clinch a spot in the ALCS for the sixth straight season.