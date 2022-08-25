Ryan Pressly injury bug strikes as Yankees look to close gap in AL

The Houston Astros had been cruising for much of the season. They recently surpassed the New York Yankees for the best record in the American League, which would afford them home field advantage through the AL playoffs. But on Thursday, they were dealt a tough blow as news surfaced that Astros closer Ryan Pressly has been placed on the 15-day injured list with neck spasms.

The Astros are calling up Seth Martinez to take his spot on the roster.

What is particularly troubling is that Pressly has already missed time earlier this year with neck problems. Pressly missed three weeks from late April to early May. Upon his return, he immediately blew a save. After that though, the Astros closer would allow just two runs over his next 15 appearances.

Pressly is ninth in the major leagues with 25 saves this season. His ERA stands at 3.11, but that really doesn’t tell the story. Outside of a big blow up against the Yankees on June 23rd, he has allowed just four runs over 33 appearances. However, his last time he was seen in a game Pressly struggling, barely holding on for a save against the Braves Sunday.

It was previously reported that the Astros were not concerned and he would not need an IL stint. That obviously did not end up being the case. In his place, Rafael Montero is most likely to receive save opportunities. Montero had been dominant most of the year, but recently has also struggled.

So, it’s possible Dusty Baker uses a committee approach until Pressly returns. There is no timetable for that yet though.

Entering play Thursday, Houston is 3.5 games ahead of the Yankees.