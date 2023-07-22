The Houston Astros haven't necessarily lived up to expectations to start this season, but they are beginning to make a charge up the standings in the American League West behind the Texas Rangers. Houston picked up their fifth win in seven games since returning to action from the All-Star break, and turned to their closer Ryan Pressly to guide them to victory late in their 6-4 win over the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

Pressly has been one of the best relievers in the majors since landing with the Astros back in 2018, but he's only recently been given closing duties for them. In his third full season as the team's closer, Pressly just picked up his 23rd save of the season, which also ended up being the 100th save of his career. Pressly has certainly enjoyed a star turn with Houston, but admitted that he never expected he would reach these heights in the majors.

Ryan Pressly totaled one save in his first five seasons in the majors. Friday night, the Astros closer recorded his 100th in a regular-season game. “I never thought I’d get here, to be honest with you,” Pressly said. “So for me, it is special.”https://t.co/fmP7IDOwUO — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) July 22, 2023

No matter what situation Ryan Pressly has been employed in during his time with Houston, he's managed to be their most consistent arm out of the bullpen. After years of hard work, that ended up resulting in a closer gig for Pressly, and he has excelled during his time operating in that position with Houston.

As the Astros continue to work to reestablish themselves as one of the top World Series contenders this year, Pressly is going to remain extremely important for them. Having someone who can come in and lock things down in the ninth inning is crucial, and as Pressly has proved time and again, he is more than up for the task, which will be big for the ‘Stros as their season progresses.