‘That was some Barry Bonds type stuff’: Astros’ Yordan Alvarez draws ultimate praise after dominant Game 2 performance vs. Mariners

Yordan Alvarez was once again the difference-maker for the Houston Astros in a crucial postseason game.

In Game 2 of the ALDS between the Astros and the Seattle Mariners, Alvarez slugged a two-run home run off of a 98-mph sinker pitch from Luis Castillo in the bottom of the sixth inning that proved to be all that the reigning AL champions would need in their 4-2 win.

Alvarez then struck fear into the Mariners two days after he belted a walk-off, three-run home run in Game 1, as manager Scott Servais opted to intentionally walk the left fielder with two outs and a runner on first base in the eighth inning. The All-Star outfielder became just the fifth player in postseason history to be intentionally walked with a runner on first base but not on second or third base.

Every postseason intentional walk in MLB history,

runner on first base but not on second or third: Mel Ott, 1937

Frank Robinson, 1970

Willie Stargell, 1979

Barry Bonds, 2002

Barry Bonds, 2003

Yordan Álvarez, 2022 👀 — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) October 13, 2022

During his post-game press conference, Astros manager Dusty Baker took some time to react to the Mariners’ decision to grant Alvarez a free pass to first base in the eighth inning. He noted that he “thought about Barry Bonds” with the call.

“Well, I thought about Barry Bonds,” Baker said. “I mean, that was some Barry Bonds-type stuff there. I mean, that’s the ultimate respect.”

Bonds, who was managed by Baker for 10 seasons while with the San Francisco Giants, was regularly accustomed to being intentionally walked over the course of his career. Alvarez has not instilled the same level of fear in opposing managers that Bonds posed, but he is at the least having his way in his postseason career so far.

The Astros will now have a golden opportunity on Saturday to close out the ALDS and clinch a spot in the ALCS.