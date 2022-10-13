Yordan Alvarez’ latest feat never seen before in MLB postseason history

The Houston Astros will look to close out the Seattle Mariners Saturday after a 4-2 victory Thursday afternoon. Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez actually struggled and left trailing in the ballgame. But Yordan Alvarez once again changed the game.

Trailing 2-1 in the 6th inning, Alvarez took Mariners ace Luis Castillo deep for a two-run home run. In doing so, Alvarez became the first hitter in MLB postseason history with multiple career go-ahead home runs in the 6th inning or later when his team is trailing. Incredibly, he did it in the Astros first two playoff games this year. That comes on the heels of him winning the ALCS MVP Award last year.

Yordan Alvarez is the first player in MLB postseason history with multiple career go-ahead HR in the 6th inning or later when his team was trailing, each of his coming in his last 2 games off of Robbie Ray and Luis Castillo. pic.twitter.com/CjGJRR4o0y — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 13, 2022

In Game 1 of the NLDS, the Astros trailed 7-5 in the 9th. Alvarez took Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray out for a three-run walk-off home run.

The 25-year-old is continuing to prove that he is one of the best hitters in baseball. He finished the regular season with a 3.06 batting average, hitting 37 home runs and a 1.019 OPS. Those numbers rank 7th, 6th and 2nd respectively across all of baseball.

If not for Aaron Judge having a record-breaking year, Yordan Alvarez easily could have won American League MVP this year. It’s not official yet, but everyone knows that Judge has won the award.

The Mariners finally decided to pitch around Alvarez. They intentionally walked him with a man on first in his next at-bat. Alex Bregman made them pay with an RBI single to right field, giving the Astros an insurance run. That just goes to show just how dangerous this Houston lineup is.