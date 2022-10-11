Yordan Alvarez sends Mariners home reeling with upper deck walk off home run

The Seattle Mariners could not have scripted a better start to their ALDS series with the Houston Astros. They hammered Justin Verlander and chased him from the game early. They build a four-run lead heading into the late innings. None of it matters now as Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez sent Houston fans home happy after hitting a monster walk-off home run into the upper deck.

The Mariners closer Paul Sewald got into some trouble in the 9th, leading 7-5. That prompted manager Scott Servais to bring in starter Robbie Ray to try and close out the game. Ray’s first pitch to Alvarez was a fastball down the middle of the plate. The Astros power hitter just missed it, taking a huge cut. Inexplicably, Ray went back to the same pitch and left it middle middle. Alvarez did not miss it a second time, hitting a mammoth 438-foot home run.

Yordan Alvarez is an October God. That is all.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman had brought the Astros to within two runs with a two-run home run in the 8th. That set the stage for Yordan Alvarez to show why he is considered one of the most feared hitters in all of baseball.

Alvarez finished 3-for-5 with the home run, a double, five RBI’s and two runs scored in the comeback victory. The Mariners probably feel the way they made the Toronto Blue Jays felt the other day. Seattle erased an 8-1 deficit to eliminate Toronto. Now, it’s their turn to likely feel gutted.

Game 2 of the ALDS in Houston will be Wednesday afternoon. Luis Castillo will toe the rubber against Framber Valdez.