The Houston Astros travel to Camden Yards to take on the Baltimore Orioles for game two of a three game set. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Astros-Orioles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Astros won game one of this series in comeback fashion. Houston went down 5-0 early, but they were able to outscore the Orioles 7-1 the rest of the game. Jeremy Pena had three hits to lead the Astros in that category. However, Kyle Tucker was the hero of the game. Tucker had a very long at-bat with the bases loaded in the ninth inning. He was finally able to get a fastball over the plate and hit it over the right field fence for a go-ahead grand slam. Framber Valdez went seven innings, despite allowing six runs on eight hits. Ryan Pressly earned his 27th save of the season in the win.

Jordan Westburg had a two-hit night for the Orioles, and six other players had a hit. Ryan Mountcastle hit a first inning home run to give Baltimore an early lead. Adley Rutschman homered in the second inning to extend that lead. Rutschman, Mountcastle, and James McCann each had two RBI. On the mound, the Grayson Rodriguez was very good. He went six innings, allowed two runs on six hits, and struck out four. Felix Bautista gave up the four ninth inning runs to suffer the loss.

Cristian Javier and Jack Flaherty will be the starting pitchers in this game.

Here are the Astros-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Orioles Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-178)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How To Watch Astros vs. Orioles

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, MASN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Cristian Javier has been pretty good since the All-Star break has passed. The Astros have not won, but that is because Javier has gotten no run support. In his four starts since the All-Star break, Javier has thrown 21 1/3 innings, given up 11 runs on 12 hits, and struck out 23. The reason he gives up some runs is because of the walks. If Javier can limit the walks, he is a tough pitcher to hit off of. Limiting the walks will allow him to go deeper into the games and help the Astros cover the spread.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

Flaherty was solid in his first start for Baltimore. Some players just need a change of scenery to become better, and Flaherty seems to be that guy. He was reaching 97 MPH on the fastball, and his secondary was sharp, as well. His first start was against a good offensive team in the Toronto Blue Jays. If Flaherty can have that same type of start, the Orioles will cover the spread. Flaherty just needs to stay focused and limit his base runners.

Final Astros-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This could be a fun pitching matchup. Flaherty looked revived on the Orioles the first time around, and Javier is very tough to hit. However, the Orioles are the better team, and I liked the way Flaherty looked against the Blue Jays. I will take the Orioles to cover this spread.

Final Astros-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (+146), Under 9.5 (-110)