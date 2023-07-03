The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers are wrapping up a four game series Monday afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Astros-Rangers prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

The Astros and Rangers will be playing their seventh game against each other this season on Monday. As of now, the season series is tied 3-3. In those six games, Houston has gotten the most production offensively from Mauricio Dubon. He has seven hits and a .304 average in the six games. Kyle Tucker has six hits, including a home run. Jose Altuve and Martin Maldonado are the other two active players to have homered for Houston against Texas this season (Yordan Alvarez is on the IL). However, the Astros have just a .219 batting average against the Rangers. On the mound, the Astros have a 2.89 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 53 innings pitched in the season series. They have also gotten two quality starts from their starting pitchers.

Mrcus Semien is crushing the Astros this year as he has nine hits, including two doubles and a home run. Nathaniel Lowe, Jonah Heim, Josh Jung and Adolis Garcia have also homered in the season series. Texas has 53 total hits in the six games played and of those hits, 21 have gone for extra bases. Texas has a 3.74 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 7.3 K/9 against Houston this season. Of their six games, only one pitcher has recorded a quality start. However, 14 of the 22 earned runs have been allowed by the bullpen.

Cristian Javier and Martin Perez will be the starting pitchers for Monday's matchup.

Here are the Astros-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Rangers Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+155)

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-188)

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How To Watch Astros vs. Rangers

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southwest

Stream: MLB TV subscription, FanDuel Sportsbook

Time: 2:05 PM ET/11:05 AM PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Javier gives the Astros a chance to win anytime he takes the mound. Houston is 12-4 when he pitches this season. An interesting note about Javier is that he pitches better in day games. With this being a 2:05 ET start, Javier should be comfortable on the mound. In day games, Javier has thrown 37 innings, allowed just 13 runs on 32 hits and struck out 41. He also has a lower opponent batting average on the road than he does at home. It is rare to find someone that performs better on the road, but Javier is one of those guys and should be able to help the Astros cover the spread in this game.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers will have to win this game with their bats. They have struggled to get anything going in this weekend series, but their bats need to come alive. On the season, Texas has the best batting average in the MLB. The are also second in OPS, sixth in home runs and first in runs scored. The Rangers are a much better offensive team when playing in their home ball partk. They have a .287 batting average and 73 of their 114 home runs have come at home. Something about their home field gives the Rangers a sense of comfort in the box, and they take advantage. If Texas can string together some hits and find some gaps, they will cover this spread.

Perez has made just six home starts this season, but he has been a different beast when playing at Globe Life Field. In those starts, Perez has pitched 37 2/3 innings, allowed just 31 hits, eight earned runs, and he has an opponent batting average of .225. When pitching at home, Perez gives the Rangers a great shot to cover the spread.

Final Astros-Rangers Prediction & Pick

When these two teams play, it is always a fun game to watch. They are two of the top teams and baseball and have been proving it lately. However, with this game being in Texas, and Martin Perez's home splits, I expect the Rangers to cover the spread as underdogs. One other thing I love in this game is the under. Four of the six total games between these two teams have been under 9.5.

Final Astros-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5 (-188), Under 9.5 (-115)