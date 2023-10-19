The Houston Astros look to even up the series as they visit the Texas Rangers for game four of the ALCS. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Astros-Rangers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Astros won game three on Wednesday night, and it was much needed. Mauricio Dubon led the team with three hits in game three. Yordan Alvarez, and Martin Maldonado had two RBI each to lead the team in that category. Jose Altuve hit a home run in the third inning, and that was the only home run for the Astros. Cristian Javier was solid on the mound. He went 5 2/3 innings, allowed just two runs on three hits, and he struck out three. Ryan Pressly earned his third save of the postseason in the win.

The Rangers were held to just six hits in the game, and this was their first loss of the entire postseason. Nathaniel Lowe, and Josh Jung had two hits each in the loss. Evan Carter, and Adolis Garcia had the other hits in the game. Jung collected four of the five RBI as he went deep twice in the loss. Scherzer was not very good in his return to the mound. He allowed five runs on five hits through four innings of work.

Jose Urquidy will get the ball for the Astros. Andrew Heaney will start for the Rangers.

Here are the Astros-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALCS Odds: Astros-Rangers Game 4 Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+168)

Texas Rangers: +1.5 (-205)

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How To Watch Astros vs. Rangers Game 4

Time: 8:03 PM ET/5:03 PM PT

TV: FS1

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros need Urquidy to have a good game if they want to even up the series. Urquidy does have a start this postseason, and that came against the Twins. He threw 5 2/3 innings allowed two runs on three hits, and he struck out six in the Astros' win. That is the type of start he will need to have if the Astros want to win. Going five or six strong is going to be very important in this game. The Rangers have a good offense, so this is not going to be an easy task. If he can pitch another good game, the Astros will cover the spread.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers will give the ball to Andrew Heaney, and this is a sneaky good matchup for him. Heaney made a start against the Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS, and it was not bad. It was cut short, but he pitched well enough to help the Rangers win the game. The bigger positive here is how well Heaney pitched against the Astros in the regular season. Heaney made four starts against the Astros in the regular season, and he threw 19 2/3 innings, allowed 14 hits, struck out 16, and he had an ERA of 2.75. In those four starts, Heaney allowed only one home run. If he can continue to pitch well against the Astros, the Rangers will be able to cover this spread.

Final Astros-Rangers Game 4 Prediction & Pick

I expect this to be a close game, just like any of the other games in this series. Heaney has been able to pitch well against the Astros this season, and the game is at Globe Life. However, the Astros have been able to dominate the Rangers at their home ballpark. That is what makes this so tough. I am going to take the Rangers to cover the spread. I think they will bounce back nicely in this game.

Final Astros-Rangers Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5 (-205), Over 9.5 (-110)