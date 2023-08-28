The Houston Astros are on the road to take on the Boston Red Sox for the start of a three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out an Astros-Red Sox prediction and pick.

Capped off by a Red Sox blowout victory, the Astros and Red Sox split their series last week. Houston won the first two, but dropped the last two. In total, the Astros were outscored 31-22. In the four games, Houston hit .309, had an OPS of .851, and had 16 extra base hits. Alex Bregman led the team with seven hits, including a double, and he scored five runs, as well. Chas McCormick hit two home runs in the series, while three other players homered for the Astros. On the mound, the Astros had an ERA of 7.30, a WHIP of 1.92, and a 8.0 K/9. Justin Verlander was the only starting pitcher to record a quality start for Houston.

The Red Sox hit .335 in the four games thanks to their game four outburst. Boston had an OPS over .900 in the series, and 20 extra base hits. Adam Duvall and Alex Verdugo had nine hits each to lead the team. These two combined for five doubles, four home runs, 11 RBI, and eight runs scored. Connor Wong and Wilyer Abreu also went deep in the series. On the mound, the Red Sox had a 4.11 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, and 9.0 K/9. Brayan Bello recorded a quality start for the Red Sox, but he was the only one.

Cristian Javier and Chris Sale will be the starting pitchers for the opening game of this series.

Here are the Astros-Red Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Red Sox Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-182)

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+150)

Over: 10 (-105)

Under: 10 (-115)

How To Watch Astros vs. Red Sox

TV: AT&T SportsNet, NESN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Javier was one of the starting pitchers last week against the Red Sox. In that game, he went five innings, allowed three runs on seven hits, struck out three, and recorded the win. Javier did pitch well enough to earn the win in the game, but it was not his best outing. With him not pitching his best, but still getting the win, the Red Sox are in trouble if Javier has his A-game. If Javier can find a way to be at the top of his game, the Astros will cover the spread.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

Sale was also a starting pitcher during the series last week in Houston. He did not pitch great as he gave up four runs on five hits through five innings of work.However, he did strike out nine and only walk one. Sale is drastically better at home this season, so this should end up being a pretty good matchup for him. At Fenway this season, opponents are hitting just .190 off Sale, and his strikeouts are up while his walks are down. Sale has comfort on the mound at Fenway, and I do not expect anything to change in this game. If Sale can find a way to have another good home start, the Red Sox will cover this spread.

Final Astros-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Javier and Sale are both good pitchers, so this could turn out to be a fun pitching matchup. The Red Sox are the favorites in this game, and that does deter me away from them a little bit. That is why I will be taking the Astros to cover the spread. Houston is a good enough team to be able to keep this game within a run if they do not win.

Final Astros-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Astros +1.5 (-182), Under 10 (-115)