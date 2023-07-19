The Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies wrap up their season series Wednesday Afternoon. This game will continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Rockies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch.

The Astros lead the season series 2-1 as they won both their home games. Against the Rockies this season, Houston is batting .304. Corey Julks has seven hits in 12 at-bats against the Rockies this season. Yainer Diaz has two home runs in the three games played while Jeremy Pena has a home run as well. On the mound, the Astros have a 3.12 ERA and a WHIP below 1.00 against the Rockies this season. Two of their three starters have had quality starts, as well.

The Rockies are not hitting great in the series. They have a batting average of .196 against the Astros this season. Kris Bryant has two home runs in the three games while C.J Cron, Ryan McMahon, and Randal Grichuk each have a homer, as well. Colorado has just 18 hits in the three games and only seven have been for extra bases. On the mound, the Rockies have a 4.68 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, and 6.5 K/9 against the Astros.

Brandon Bielak will start for the Astros while Austin Gomber is the starting pitcher for Colorado.

Here are the Astros-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Rockies Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+104)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-125)

Over: 12.5 (-112)

Under: 12.5 (-108)

How To Watch Astros-Rockies

TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros have a great chance to put up a good amount of runs in this game. Gomber has allowed the third most home runs of any qualified starting pitcher this season.Gomber has also allowed hitters to bat .292 off him this seaosn, and .316 at Coors Field. Playing in Colorado for this game, the Astros do not even need to barrel the ball to get it out. If they can get just enough of the ball, it will fly. Houston has a higher OPS against left-handed pitchers this year, so they should be able to get to Gomber.

Bielak has already faced Colorado this season. The Rockies are not the strongest offensive team, but they can hit sometimes. Bielak threw seven shutout innings against Colorado earlier this month and allowed just two hits. If Bielak can have that same type of outing, the Astros will easily cover this spread.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies were not able to get to Bielak in the last game, but they could in this one. Bielak's road ERA is almost two runs worse than his home ERA. On the road, Bielak is allowing hitters to bat .359 off him, compared to just .195 at home. Something clearly happens on the road that causes Bielak to struggle. Eight of the 10 home runs given up by Bielak have come on the road. The Rockies have a great chance to hit off a pitcher who hates being away from Minute Maid Park. If they can push across three or four runs, the Rockies will keep this game close.

Final Astros-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Rockies were able to win the game Tuesday night. However, this one is going to be a different story. The Astros will come out on top and cover the spread.

Final Astros-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (+104), Over 12.5 (-112)