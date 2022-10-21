Astros’ mixed bag futures of Dusty Baker, James Click amid MLB playoff run

Dusty Baker is expected to be invited back to manage the Houston Astros in 2023. But the future is uncertain for GM James Click, per The New York Post.

A recent New York Post article states that owner Jim Crane has concerns about Click’s methods. Crane reportedly wants to see less emphasis on analytics, while Click reportedly utilizes analytics on a consistent basis as the GM. James Click did not comment in reference to his Astros future.

Crane said he will make his final decision on Dusty Baker and James Click’s Astros futures after the season.

The Astros won 106 games this year en route to the best record in the American League. A potential decision to move on from Click following such an impressive season would be surprising to say the least. Houston currently holds a 2-0 ALCS lead. Barring a New York Yankees’ comeback, the Astros will be in the World Series for the 4th time in the past 6 years.

Dusty Baker is considered to be one of the better managers in the game. He took over Astros’ head coaching duties following their cheating scandal and has helped them remain competitive despite public backlash. The decision to invite Baker back for another season was likely an easy one.

James Click’s job security would strengthen should the Astros win the 2022 World Series. Letting go of a GM after a championship would be a rather questionable decision.

Houston will look to put the finishing touches on an ALCS win and purchase their ticket to the Fall Classic.