The Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Angels. Our MLB odds series has our Astros Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros Angels.

The Los Angeles Angels are in big trouble and therefore are in dire need of two wins this weekend. After losing on Friday night to the Houston Astros in the first game of this series, the Halos have lost 10 of 11. They don't have Mike Trout. They don't have a reliable bullpen in the middle innings to set up star closer Carlos Estevez. They are leaking oil and are rapidly losing ground in the American League wild card race. Houston is one of the teams the Angels are chasing. The Angels, if they can't catch Houston, will have a very, very hard time getting a wild card berth, since the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Boston Red Sox are also ahead of them in the American League wild card standings. The games-behind deficit the Angels face is important, but what's more alarming is how many teams the Halos will have to pass in the standings. They have some control over that, but not complete control. They play the Yankees next week, but there aren't enough games against each contender for the Halos to fully control their fate. They will need help, and the more they lose, the less their fate is in their own hands. Having lost 10 of 11, the Angels need a 7-1 stretch of eight games to stabilize and get back in the hunt. Playing .500 ball won't be good enough for a team which knows that if it isn't at least competing for a playoff spot in September, Shohei Ohtani is as good as gone.

Here are the Astros-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Angels Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+106)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-128)

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How To Watch Astros vs Angels

TV: AT&T SportsNet Houston (Astros) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:08 p.m. ET/6:08 p.m. PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Astros know the Halos have been ravaged by injuries, beginning with Mike Trout, but the Angels are sinking for other reasons. Their middle relief is struggling. Their defense is bad. Shohei Ohtani was not helped by his defense on Friday night when the Astros rallied in the middle innings. Defensive mistakes cost the Angels runs against a Houston team which knows how to punish mistakes. If the Astros could win on a night when Ohtani started, they should be able to handle the Angels in this non-Ohtani start.

Moreover, Framber Valdez is the Houston starting pitcher in this game. Valdez is and has been one of the most consistent and dependable starting pitchers in baseball over the past few years. If he gives Houston a quality start, the Astros should be able to score four or more runs and cover.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

The Angels are struggling, but we're still left with the reality that Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve are hurt and unavailable. As long as that's the case, the Astros are playing with far less than a full amount of resources. Houston is bound to have some bad nights when the bats aren't firing. Reid Detmers is not an ace, but he is a competent pitcher who can contain Houston's hitters.

Final Astros-Angels Prediction & Pick

Framber Valdez against an Angels team without Mike Trout seems like a clear-cut choice. Take Houston.

Final Astros-Angels Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5