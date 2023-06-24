The Houston Astros take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Astros Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Astros Dodgers.

The Houston Astros were without Jose Altuve for the first several weeks of the 2023 season, and their offense struggled as a result. Now, the Astros are without star slugger Yordan Alvarez, and they are losing games, but it's not that simple. The Astros aren't losing games solely because Alvarez is not in the lineup. Their pitching is also falling short. They blew a three-run lead to the Cincinnati Reds last weekend. They won a slugfest against the New York Mets this past week but got shredded in a separate game. The injury to Alvarez definitely matters, but Houston has lost multiple starting pitchers to injury, particularly Lance McCullers. The Astros have been pounded by injuries from many different angles. It's not just the superstars who have been hurt. Pitching depth has been affected, and manager Dusty Baker has not had a full range of options to choose from. This is the backdrop heading into Saturday's game against a Los Angeles Dodger team which has been hit hard by pitching injuries this season.

Here are the Astros-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Dodgers Odds

Houston Astros: +1.5 (-126)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+105)

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How To Watch Astros vs. Dodgers

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/4:15 p.m. PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have won three in a row, but the limitations of this team remain apparent without Walker Buehler and Julio Urias in their starting rotation. They have had to go to minor-league call-ups and other inexperienced pitchers to fill in gaps. Their bullpen entered Friday, June 23, with the second-highest bullpen-specific ERA in the majors this season (4.88, second only to the Oakland Athletics). They have also lacked offensive production from players who were part of the 2022 team's very consistent season, in which Los Angeles won over 110 games. Trayce Thompson began the year poorly. James Outman went into a big slump after a strong month of April. There are holes in this batting order and flaws other teams can exploit. Houston can expose the Dodgers' limitations.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have their bullpen problems, but they have been noticeably better this week. The bullpen pitched 11 consecutive scoreless innings in the process of winning twice against the Angels in Anaheim. The Dodgers then secured a 3-2 win over the Astros on Friday night. The bullpen, which was much-maligned and seemingly teetering, has found its balance again. If that can be sustained, the Dodgers become a much, much better team.

Los Angeles has won three in a row and is finding momentum. It has to be said that the Astros, without Yordan Alvarez, aren't nearly as balanced or as imposing. They need “Yordaddy” to be the leader of the offense and the guy who gets the biggest, loudest hits in most games. Altuve is a great player, but Yordan gives Houston a complete offense. Without him, the Astros are really shorthanded.

Final Astros-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

This seems like a stay-away game. The Dodgers are playing better, but the Astros are desperate and hungry. Take a pass on this one and look for a live-betting play.

Final Astros-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5