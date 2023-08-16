The Houston Astros face the Miami Marlins in the rubber match of a three-game series. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an Astros-Marlins prediction, pick, and how to watch.

In game one of the series, it was a Marlins 5-1 win. The game was broken open in the bottom of the eighth. The Marlins entered up 2-1 and with two outs, Jorge Soler hit a home run. Two pitches later, it was Luis Arraez going deep. Then three pitchest after that, Josh Bell made it back-to-back-to-back home runs for the Marlins en route to their victory. In game two, it was Soler once again launching a home run, this time in the third inning which would end up putting the Marlins up 3-0 early. The Astros would make a comeback though. In the seventh inning, with the score tied, Kyle Tucker hit a solo home run, which would end up being the game-winning run.

For the Astros, they are now 69-52 on the season, 3.5 games back of the Rangers in the division, but in control of a Wild Card spot in the American League. Meanwhile, the Marlins are now 63-58 on the year, 15 games out of first in the NL East. They too hold a Wild Card spot though, a game in front of the Cubs and Reds.

Here are the Astros-Marlins MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Marlins Odds

Houston Astros: -1.5 (+136)

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Astros vs. Marlins

TV: ATTH/BSFL

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

For the Astros, today is about pitching. This year they are fourth in the majors in team ERA while sitting 11th in WHIP and ninth in opponent batting average. They are also tied for third in the majors in quality starts. It will be Justin Verlander making his third start in his return to the Astros today. Verlander is 7-6 on the season with a 3.19 ERA. In his two starts with the Astros so far, he has pitched 13 innings giving up five runs. That gives him a 3.46 ERA with the team and a 1-1 record. He fell to the Yankees while only giving up two runs, but the Astros struggled to score.

The Astro's offense has been hit or miss lately. In their most recent six wins, they have scored a total of 52 runs. Meanwhile, in their four losses, they have scored just seven runs. On the year, the Astors are sixth in runs scored, while sitting 14th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging. Kyle Tucker is the leader of this squad, leading the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs this year. He continues to drive in runs this month. While hitting .259 this month, he is getting on base at a .355 clip. He also has five home runs this month which has led to him driving in 17 runs. Tucker has also scored nine times this month with the help of three doubles and four stolen bases.

Tucker is not the only player coming into this game hot. Jose Altuve has been great in August. While hitting .451 on the month, he has a .533 on-base percentage. He also has driven in eight runs while hitting two home runs and five doubles. The most impressive part has been his run-scoring. With the help of five stolen bases, he has scored 13 times this month. He is considered day-to-day right now but could come back to the lineup soon. As of late, Chas McCormick is also hot. In the last week, he is hitting .381 with a .409 on-base percentage. He has scored three times and driven in a run as well.

Alex Bregman has also been on fire. In the last week, he has driven in six runs with the help of two doubles. He also has a .308 batting average in the last week and scored twice. Further, Yainer Diaz is still driving in runs. In the last week, he has two home runs and five RBIs. He too has scored four times in the last week.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins continue to score recently. In the last eight games, they have scored 36 runs, and. won five games. On the year, the Marlins are tied for 25th in runs scored, but sit third in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. Josh Bell has been a huge addition to this line. In the last week, he is hitting .304 with four home runs and seven RBIs. He has also scored seven times while getting on base at a .360 clip.

Meanwhile, Luis Arraez is showing some power. He is hitting just .240 in the last week, but he has two home runs and six RBIs in that period. Arraez has also scored four times in the last week. Jorge Soler is also hitting home runs. He has two home runs in the last week, but that has given him just three RBIs. He has also scored just twice, both on his home runs. Soler would like to make some more contact as well. He is hitting just .188 in the last week.

The Marlins are sending Jesus Luzardo to the mound today for this start. He is 8-7 for the year with a 3.91 ERA. This month has been rough for him though. After posting a 2.89 ERA in July, and going 2-0, he has lost both his starts this month. Luzardo has pitched just 8.2 innings this month in two starts. He has given up 11 runs and five home runs as well. This has led to an 11.42 ERA on the month.

Final Astros-Marlins Prediction & Pick

While Verlander has dropped from his 1.69 ERA in his last starts with the Mets, he has delivered back-to-back quality starts for the Astros. Meanwhile, Jesus Luzardo has been awful as of late. There is a chance he can rebound, but he has been given good contact all year long. Now, that good contact is going for home runs. With all the power in the lineup for the Astros, there are sure to be home runs for them today. In the last eight starts for Verlander, his team has won six of them. All of them were by two or more runs. Take the Astros in this one.

Final Astros-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Astros -1.5 (+136)