The Houston Astros head on the road to take on the Texas Rangers in game one of their series Friday night at Global Life Park in Arlngton, Texas. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Astros-Rangers prediction and pick.

Houston (44-37) is coming off a series win against the St. Louis Cardinals where they took three of four games in that short homestand. They are currently trailing the Rangers in the NL West standings as they are 5 GB and are looking to make up some ground in this pivotal divisional matchup between the top two teams in the NL West.

Texas (49-32) split their series against the Detroit Tigers at home in a matchup that was prime for them to build on their lead over the Astros atop of the division. Their pitching has been their downfall in their two losses against the Tigers but luckily for them they have one of their best pitchers on the mound Jon Gray as they attempt to build on their lead in the AL West when they take on the Houston Astros this Friday night.

Here are the Astros-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Astros-Rangers Odds

Houston Astros: +146

Texas Rangers: -174

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How To Watch Astros vs. Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest and AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:05 PM ET/5:05 PM PT

Why The Astros Will Win

Ronel Blanco is one the mound for the Astros, and he has been performing well since moving into the rotation on June 1. In his latest outing, a no-decision against the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 25, Blanco went five innings, gave up three hits, one walk, one earned run, and struck out four batters. . He has a 1-0 record with a 4.63 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP this season

The Astros are coming off a four-game road series win against the St. Louis Cardinals, where they won the final two games. They have won six of their last eight games and are currently in second place in the AL West, five games behind the first-place Rangers.

Why The Rangers Will Win

Jon Gray takes the mound for the Rangers, and he has been performing well this season. In his last start, Gray went six innings, gave up four hits, one walk, one earned run, and struck out six batters. . He has a 6-3 record with a 2.89 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP this season.

The Rangers are coming off a four-game series split with the Detroit Tigers, while the Astros won the final two games to take a four-game road series against the St. Louis Cardinals. . The Rangers are feeling good about where they are as they enter the Lone Star Series, having matched the third-best 81-game start in franchise history at 49-32. The Rangers have won two of the three games between the two teams this season. . Additionally, the Rangers have won 13 of their last 16 games against the Astros Final Astros-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Houston Astros have been playing some of their best ball as of late taking three of four from the Cardinals in their most recent series. The Rangers are hanging on to their shallow lead in the NL West as they welcome the visiting Astros to Global Life Park. With Jon Gray on the mound for the Rangers, he gives them the best chance to add to their lead in the NL West. Rangers have a pretty significant pitching advantage in this matchup which will be the deciing factor in this matchup which will be enough for the Rangers to get the job done.

Final Astros-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers (-174), Over 8,.5 (-115)