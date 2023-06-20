The Oakland Athletics visit the Cleveland Guardians for a three game series starting Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Guardians prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

The Athletics hosted the Guardians earlier this season and lost two of three games. Both of the games they lost happened to be in extra innings. In the series, the Athletics hit .220. Tony Kemp had four hits in the three games played to lead the team. In the three games, the Athletics hit five home runs, and seven doubles. That makes half of their hits result in extra bases. On the mound, Oakland had a 5.28 ERA in the three games played. In 29 innings pitched, the Athletics walked 16 batters and allowed 33 hits during the series.

Cleveland was led by Steven Kwan with six hits. Jose Ramirez, Andres Gimenez and Myles Straw had five hits each in the series, as well. As a team, the Guardians hit .289 in the three games, but there were not many extra base hits. Josh Naylor and Gabriel Arias were the only players to hit home runs for the Guardians. On the mound, the Guardians had an ERA over 5.00 in the series, but six of the earned runs were allowed by Zach Plesac, who is no longer on the big league roster. However, Shane Bieber and Hunter Gaddis recorded quality starts for the Guardians.

Luis Medina will toe the rubber for Oakland while Aaron Civale takes the ball for Cleveland.

Here are the Athletics-Guardians MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Guardians Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+104)

Cleveland Guardians: -1.5 (-125)

Over: 9 (-104)

Under: 9 (-118)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Guardians

TV: NBC Sports California, Bally Sports Great Lakes

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Oakland needs to rely on their offense to win this game. Medina has been struggling this season, so the Athletics will need to pick him up with their bats big time. Esteury Ruiz and Brent Rooker lead the team in hitting, so they will need to have a big game. The good news is that the Athletics hit better away from home. On the road, the Athletics are batting .238. It is not great,but it is better than their home batting average. If Oakland can put together a few hits, they might be able to keep this game close.

Why The Guardians Could Cover The Spread

The Guardians are facing a struggling pitcher in this game. Medina has a 7.55 ERA through six starts and eight appearances this season. In his outings, Medina has been prone to giving up the long ball as he has allowed 10 home runs. Medina allows quite a few hits and opposing teams do not have a problem seeing the ball off him. The Guardians should be able to get to Medina and into the Athletics bullpen in this game.

Civale is having a pretty good season for the Guardians so far. He has a 2.67 ERA and jsut 24 hits allowed through 27 innings pitched. The Athletics have the worst batting average in the MLB, and have not been good offensively all season. Oakland has also scored the least amount of runs. Civale and the Guardians should have no problem shutting down the Athletics and covering the spread in this game.

Final Athletics-Guardians Prediction & Pick

After a surprising win streak, the Athletics are back to their losing ways. It has been hard to bet on the Athletics all season, and that feeling has not gone away. I will roll with the Guardians to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Athletics-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Guardians -1.5 (-125), Over 9 (-104)