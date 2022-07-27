Frankie Montas’ Athletics ‘final start’ reality ahead of MLB trade deadline

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas has been the subject of rumors ahead of the August 2 MLB trade deadline. Montas, along with Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo, is expected to be one of the better hurlers dealt to a contending team.

Well, the 29-year-old took the mound on Tuesday night against the Houston Astros, earning the victory after allowing two runs over five innings pitched. After the game, Montas spoke about the ‘final start’ reality he’s facing ahead of the MLB trade deadline, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.

“I’m not gonna lie, of course I’ve been thinking about it,” Montas said of the trade rumors. “Especially with the deadline coming up pretty soon. There was a time today that I thought, ‘Hey, this might be my last start here.’”

Frankie Montas said that “of course he’s been thinking about” the reality that this could be his final start with the Athletics. He even acknowledged thinking about it before taking the mound.

It would certainly be hard to ignore, especially with the scouts of prospective MLB trade deadline buyers in the stands at the Coliseum to watch him pitch.

In 19 starts, Montas has recorded a 4-9 record with a 3.18 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 104 2/3 innings. He hasn’t been a part of many wins, considering he pitches for the 37-63 Athletics.

However, that could soon change, with teams like the New York Mets, Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox angling for Montas ahead of the MLB trade deadline.

