The Oakland Athletics are eager to move to Las Vegas and have taken numerous key steps to make it happen. At this point, it's practically a formality. Team owner John Fisher is getting his way as the city of Oakland scrambles to keep its baseball team.

The Athletics have hired a construction firm for their new stadium and has submitted its application, which requires approval from rival team owners. Fans have pleaded with Fisher to sell the team to someone who will keep it where it is. He has not shown any willingness to do so and slammed the door on the possibility in a recent interview.

Fisher spoke with Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Jorunal about the Athletics' stadium plans. Amid calls to sell the team in order to keep it in Oakland, Fisher firmly stated that he would not go that route.

“I have not considered selling the team,” Fisher told the Las Vegas Review-Jorunal. “I’ve now owned the team with my partner Lew Wolff, it’s shocking really how the time flies, but since 2005. Our goal since then has been to find a new home and build a new home for our team. Long-term, I think we’ve understood, and looking at the great success stories of new ballparks throughout baseball, I think all but four ballparks in baseball are new since the early ’80s. Led by [Baltimore’s] Camden Yards, going through the great facility Atlanta has built. It’s been clear to us that we need a new home, but it’s taken us a long time.”

Fisher said that the current financial situation doesn’t allow the Athletics to pay for the players that will allow them to field a competitive team. He anticipates that being in Las Vegas will give them the freedom to invest in a team that is currently one of the worst in modern baseball history.

“We’re super excited about where we are today with the new stadium we’re going to build, which I think is going to be iconic for the Strip,” Fisher told the Las Vegas Review-Jorunal. “We think it’s going to be great for the community, and which we think is going to be great for not only the A’s and our fans, but for all of baseball and really of sports.”

In the face of countless detractors, including baseball fans of just about every, John Fisher and the Athletics franchise is determined to relocate to Las Vegas.