While Ramon Laureano has struggled at the dish this season, he is still a staple of the Oakland Athletics lineup. However, as the Athletics try to crawl out of the MLB's cellar, they'll have to do it without Laureano.

Oakland has placed Laureano on the 10-day injured list with a fractured right hand, via Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. Fellow outfield Conner Capel has been recalled from Triple-A in Laureano's place.

Laureano originally injured himself when jamming his fingers on a slide into third base. His injury has now been deemed much more serious than originally thought. As he gets set to go on the injured list, there is no set time frame for Laureano's return.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The outfielder has appeared in 56 games thus far for Oakland in 2023. He his hitting just .213 with five home runs, 17 RBI and eight stolen bases. While his numbers might seem low, Laureano is about halfway to reaching his stats from last year. If his injury didn't happen, Laureano could've had a solid comeback season.

Instead, he'll now be on the injured left for an indefinite amount of time. Oakland will hope to get Laureano back in their lineup as soon as possible. However, the fact his hand is fractured certainly won't help.

It's no secret the A's have struggled this season. Oakland is just 19-58 and already 28.5 games back in the AL West. However, if the Athletics were to have any success, Ramon Laureano would've likely played a large role. Now, the A's rough season will roll along with Laureano on the injured list.