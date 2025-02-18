The Athletics are still waiting to reach the city of Las Vegas. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the team should be in Sin City in 2028, per USA Today. The team is playing the next three seasons in Sacramento, California.

Manfred says the franchise's temporary home in Sacramento is charming. That may not be music to the ears of Athletics fans, who are still bitter about the team leaving Oakland.

The Athletics had a really disappointing end in the Bay Area. The franchise's final season saw the team lose 93 games. Team owner John Fisher didn't receive a heartwarming goodbye from Oakland residents, who criticized the owner for not doing more to keep the team in that city.

There are also a lot of details that need to be worked out before Las Vegas can welcome the club.

How will Athletics fans react to the team in Sacramento?

The team is going to be playing in a smaller ball park in Sacramento, the capital city of California. Athletics fans are going to have to make a significant trek to get to games from Oakland. When the team officially moves to Las Vegas, it will be an even longer trip.

There's still a lot of anger about the team's move. Athletics ownership added additional security to the team's stadium for the club's final games in Oakland. That was more of a precaution than anything, but fans still weren't afraid to yell at management. Athletics owner Fisher is widely known for not doing interviews and keeping a low profile.

Reporters and Athletics fans have a lot of questions about the details of the deal that will allow the team to play in Las Vegas. The new stadium in the city is expected to be built where the Tropicana Las Vegas Hotel was once located.

Las Vegas is becoming a hotbed for professional sports. The city has an NFL franchise in the Raiders, a NHL franchise in the Golden Knights, a WNBA team in the Aces and soon a baseball franchise.

The Athletics start Spring Training games on February 22 against the San Diego Padres.