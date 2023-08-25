The Oakland Athletics have been a dud throughout the whole MLB season. Fans have not at all been pleased with the Mark Kotsay-led squad as they sit dead last in the AL West and in the whole league. The team has not improved much but they do have a reason to celebrate. The team is starting to get back in shape against the Chicago White Sox and Zack Gelof might just be their hidden ace.

The White Sox got wiped out by the Athletics with an eight-to-five scoreline. They improved to a 37-win season by notching the victory tonight. A lot of the effort came from Zack Gelof who just made an MLB franchise record that has never been seen before.

Gelof now holds the record for the fewest games to reach 10 home runs in Oakland's history. He did this all in his first 35 games. This was despite tough competition and a tougher squad, per Sarah Langs of the MLB.

His two-hit home run netted the team the lead and they never looked back. The team already had five unanswered runs at the start of the match but it just was not enough to push them ahead. Gelof got some much-needed help from Ken Waldichuk and Shea Langeliers to lift the spirits of the Mark Kotsay-led team.

They have another game against the White Sox coming up. It will only get tougher as Luis Robert gets his groove back and Andrew Benintendi continues his magic. Will Oakland be able to get out of their skid soon?