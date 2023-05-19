Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The Oakland Athletics (10-35) visit the Houston Astros (24-19) for the first of a three-game series. First pitch commences Friday at 8:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Astros prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Athletics-Astros MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Astros Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+104)

Houston Astros: -1.5 (-125)

Over: 9.5 (-104)

Under: 9.5 (-118)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Astros

TV: NBCS California, ATTSN Southwest

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 2-8 (Fifth in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 17-28 (38%)

Over Record: 27-16-2 (63%)

Oakland stands alone as the single-worst team in baseball. Things are bleak, to say the least, for the A’s going forward. That holds especially true tonight matched up with the defending champs. While they are unlikely to slow down Houston’s offense, the A’s have at least provided surprising power at the plate. They hold a strong over rate (thanks partially to their abysmal pitching), and rank 14th in home run rate. Still, the Athletics likely need a monster offensive effort tonight if they want any chance of covering as 1.5-run underdogs.

Southpaw Ken Waldichuk (1-2) makes his ninth start of the season for the Athletics tonight. The 25-year-old flashed potential in seven starts last season but has struggled to replicate that success in 2023. He holds ugly ratios with a 7.02 ERA and 1.83 WHIP. Additionally, he struggles with walks with a 1.6 K:BB. Only once in eight starts did Waldichuk allow fewer than three runs. Additionally, Waldichuk struggled in his most recent start – giving up seven hits, five walks, and three earned runs against the Rangers. Things don’t get any easier this time around the rotation. Houston boasts a potent lineup despite ranking just 15th in runs.

While the team as a whole continues to struggle, Oakland’s pair of rookie outfielders at least give some hope for the team going forward. Left fielder Brent Rooker has had a surprising breakout with his .295 average, 11 home runs, and 30 RBI. Additionally, Rookler ranks fourth in the league with his 1.012 OPS. Next to him in the outfield, speedster Esteury Ruiz continues to make a difference with his bat and glove. His average has climbed to .277 thanks to a hot stretch and he leads the league with 20 stolen bases.

Why The Astros Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 7-3 (Second in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 21-22 (49%)

Over Record: 22-20-1 (52%)

Houston fought through something of a championship hangover and now sits just two games back of first place in the AL West. The Astros enter tonight having won seven of their last eight games. That includes three consecutive series wins thanks to their sweep of the Cubs. Consequently, the Astros sit as heavy favorites tonight. That said, they need to continue their recent surge at the plate if they want to cover a 1.5-run line.

Righty Brandon Bielak (0-1) makes his fourth start of the season for the Astros tonight. Formerly a reliever, Bielak was forced into the starting rotation due to multiple injuries in Houston’s starting rotation. The results have been mixed thus far. He has yet to allow more than two runs in any start but gave up 20 hits in just 14.2 innings. Throw in his five walks and base runner have been available by the plenty when Bielak starts. Still, he gets a juicy matchup tonight. Oakland ranks 27th in runs, 28th in batting average, and 26th in strikeout rate. Consequently, Bielak appears to be in line for a good start and likely has added motivation considering this may be his final turn in the rotation.

Despite some subpar offensive numbers on the season, the Astros still boast one of the most dangerous lineups in the league. Left fielder Yordan Alvarez leads the way thanks to his .287 average, nine home runs, and 39 RBI (third in the MLB). Alongside him, right field Kyle Tucker finally appears to be heating up. Despite hitting just .275 on the year, he holds stellar expected stats. Consequently, he should continue to heat up as the season goes on.

Speaking of heating up, Alex Bregman may have finally snapped a major slump to open the year. Over his last six games, Bergman holds a .333 average to go along with 14 total bases. While he still owns a subpar .224 average on the year, his recent play certainly bodes well for Houston’s chances of covering tonight.

Final Athletics-Astros Prediction & Pick

Don’t overthink this one. The Astros are the Astros and the A’s are, well, the A’s.

Final Athletics-Astros Prediction & Pick: Houston Astros -1.5 (-125)