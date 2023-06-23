The Oakland Athletics will begin a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend. It's time to share our MLB odds series as we make a Athletics-Blue Jays prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Athletics are coming off a series where they endured a three-game sweep at the hands of the Cleveland Guardians. Furthermore, they are in the middle of a miserable eight-game losing streak. It followed a stretch where they won seven in a row. Coincidentally, five of their eight losses have been by one run. The A's have also scored two-or-fewer runs in five of six games. Unfortunately, they are just struggling to hit the baseball. The Athletics are 19-58 and fifth in the AL West, with the worst record in baseball.

The Blue Jays just took two of three against the Miami Marlins in South Florida. Additionally, they are coming off a road trip where they went 4-5. The Jays are now looking for stability at home. Significantly, they are 41-35 and in fourth place in the AL East.

James Kaprelian will get the start today for the A's and comes in with a 2-6 record and a 6.38 ERA. Recently, he went 5 1/3 innings while allowing one earned run and five hits while striking out six in a no-decision against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Chris Bassitt takes the mound for the Jays and comes in with a 7-5 record with a 4.16 ERA. Sadly, his last start did not go so well, as he went just 3 2/3 innings while allowing three runs, five earned, on seven hits while walking three and striking out two in a no-decision against the Texas Rangers.

It will be the first meeting of the season between the Athletics and the Blue Jays. Ultimately, the teams split the season series 3-3 in 2022.

Here are the Athletics-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Blue Jays Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+122)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (-146)

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Blue Jays

TV: NBC Sports California, MLB TV

Stream: MLB Extra Innings

Time: 7:08 PM ET/4;08 PM PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The Athletics looked like they might be about to salvage their season, as they had won seven in a row. Unfortunately, reality hit and the struggles soon returned, with many mistakes, and struggles reoccurring.

Brent Rooker is their best hitter, as he is batting .247 with 13 home runs, 38 RBIs, and 29 runs. However, he is hitting just .153 (4 for 26) with one RBI during the losing streak. Ryan Noda is the other hitter that can strike. Significantly, he is hitting .236 with eight home runs, 30 RBIs, and 35 runs. Noda went 1 for 12 against the Guardians, with the one hit being the home run. Ultimately, these two are part of an offense that is last in the majors in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, last in runs, 22nd in home runs, and last in slugging percentage.

The Athletics could cover the spread if Rooker and Noda can get their bats hot. Then, they must get good pitching against a tough Toronto lineup.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays might be a better team if they were in any other division. However, they still have plenty of firepower in their lineup and some players that can strike at any moment.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .275 with nine home runs, 42 RBIs, and 31 runs. Now, he looks to clobber the baseball against one of the worst teams. Matt Chapman is hitting .269 with 10 home runs, 35 RBIs, and 38 runs. Likewise, he went 4 for 10 against the Marlins and looks to be getting hot again after struggling throughout June. Bo Bichette is batting .317 with 14 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 38 runs. Ultimately, he had the day off on Wednesday to get a chance to get his body and mind ready for this series. The Jays are sixth in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, 12th in runs, 16th in home runs, and 12th in slugging percentage.

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if Bassitt can have a quality outing lasting at least six innings. Then, the Toronto lineup must hit the baseball.

Final Athletics-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays must take advantage of this opportunity as they return home to face the worst team in baseball. Therefore, expect Bassitt to control this game by taking down a bad Oakland lineup. The Blue Jays will roll in the first game of the series, with the hope of building momentum.

Final Atjletics-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (-146)