The Oakland Athletics (10-38) visit the Seattle Mariners (22-24) for the first of a four-game series. First pitch commences Monday at 9:40 p.m. ET. Seattle leads the season series 3-0 thanks to their sweep in Oakland earlier this month. Below continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Mariners prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Athletics-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Mariners Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (+130)

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-156)

Over: 7.5 (-122)

Under: 7.5 (+100)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Mariners

TV: MLB Network, Root Sports, NBCS California

Stream: ESPN+, MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/ 6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 2-8 (Fifth in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 18-30 (38%)

Over Record: 27-19-2 (59%)

Oakland has cemented itself as the single-worst team in baseball as they hold just a single series win to their name. The A’s are fresh off a three-game sweep at the hands of the Astros over the weekend and haven’t won a road game since May 6th. That said, they battled the Mariners earlier this month. Despite Seattle taking all three games, Oakland kept things tight with a one and two-run loss, in addition to taking them to 10 innings. Still, the A’s will need their bats to come alive tonight given the struggles of their pitching staff. While Oakland averages the fourth-fewest runs per game, they rank 30th in baseball in ERA, WHIP, and hits/home runs/and walks per nine innings.

Southpaw Kyle Muller (1-3) makes his 10th start of the season for Oakland tonight. After throwing sparingly for the Braves the last two seasons, Muller has been a heavy part of Oakland’s rotation this year. The results have been poor, to say the least. Muller owns a putrid 7.71 ERA to go along with a 1.95 WHIP. With just 30 strikeouts but 21 walks in 42 innings pitched, Muller likely wouldn’t have a rotation spot for any of the other 29 teams in the MLB. Muller has been shelled even harder on the road where he owns a 10.31 ERA. That said, the Mariners struggle mightily against lefties. Seattle hitters bat just .211 with a .646 OPS against southpaws – perhaps giving Oakland backers some confidence in Muller tonight.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 4-6 (Fourth in the AL West)

Run Line Record: 24-22 (52%)

Over Record: 22-23-1 (49%)

Seattle entered the year with high expectations given how well their young team played last season. That hasn’t panned out this season… yet. The Mariners weathered a brutal start to the year and have slowly worked their way back to .500. They eclipsed .500 for the first time since opening day last week before dropping consecutive series to Red Sox and Braves. Still, they showed fight in those road matchups and now get to return home for the first time since May 10th. That said, the Mariners likely need their bats to show up for this one if they want to cover as 1.5-run favorites.

Ace Luis Castillo (2-2) makes his 10th start of the season for the Mariners tonight. The long-time Reds starter was dealt to the Mariners midway through the season. After arriving in Seattle, he compiled a 4-2 record to go along with his 3.17 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. He has pitched well in his first full season in Seattle and holds a 3.31 ERA and 1.05 WHIP thus far. That said, he has struggled in recent starts after a dominant opening month. In three May appearances, Castillo holds an 0-2 record thanks to allowing 12 runs in just 17 innings of work. He’s been particularly susceptible to the long ball with five home runs allowed this month. Still, the 30-year-old is one of the best all-around pitchers in the game and should make short work of Oakland’s 27th-ranked offense.

Despite ranking 16th in the league in runs, the Mariners’ biggest disappointment has come on the offensive end. Reigning Rookie of the Year Julio Rodriguez holds a paltry .204 batting average with just seven homers and eight steals through 44 games. Similar early struggles have come from Tesoscar Hernandez – although he has heated up in recent games. Over his last six appearances, Hernandez holds a .364 average and has collected 10 total bases. One of the only bright spots for the Mariners has been Jarred Kelenic. Kelenic is the ultimate post-hype sleeper after he struggled mightily in his first two MLB seasons. The former top prospect holds a stellar .286 average while collecting nine home runs and six steals thus far.

Final Athletics-Mariners Prediction & Pick

When it comes to betting on Oakland A’s games, don’t overthink things. We’re taking their opponents every time given their subpar cover rate (38%).

Final Athletics-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners -1.5 (-156)