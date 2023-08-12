We're set to bring you another prediction and pick for today's slate of MLB action as we see two last-place teams square off. The Oakland Athletics (33-83) will take on the Washington Nationals (51-66) for the second game of their three-game series. Check out our MLB odds series for our Athletics-Nationals prediction and pick.

The Oakland Athletics are currently last in the American League West and sit 36 games back of the lead. They continue to be the worst team in baseball while the Royals pull away from them for worst record in the league. They're 3-7 in their last 10 games and come into this one after a loss last night. Luis Medina (RHP) will be their starter.

The Washington Nationals are currently last in the National League East and sit 23.5 games back of the lead. It's been a down season for them as well, but they've managed to see some glimmers of success over the last month. They've gone 6-4 in their last 10 games and won their game last night by six runs. They'll look for another win as Jake Irvin (RHP) gets the start.

Here are the Athletics-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Nationals Odds

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-178)

Washington Nationals: -1.5 (+146)

Over (9.5): -110

Under (9.5): -110

How To Watch Athletics vs. Nationals

TV: MASN, NBC Sports California

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/4:05 p.m. PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

The Athletics continue their dumpster fire of a season and they can't seem to scrape away many wins over the last month. They're looking to end a five-game losing streak on the road as they've been terrible in opposing ball parks this year. They're just 15-42 on the road and they've been outscored by 29 runs over the last 10 games. Not much is looking up for the Athletics, but they'll have a chance to grab one win in a series with a shaky Washington team.

Luis Medina (3-8) will start with a 5.47 ERA through 79 innings of work. Medina does a good job of limiting the home run ball, but he's allowed 80 hits thus far and has walked 49 batters. His control is good, but he often puts batters on base in bad spots and has trouble getting out of those jams. With the way this Nationals team hit the ball yesterday, he'll have to be on his game from the first pitch to give the A's a chance.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals have picked up their play over the last month and they'll be happy to be at home once again against the Athletics. Wins don't mean much to them at this point, but sweeping a series against a worse team may be beneficial to their confidence moving forward. They're not the best home team at 22-34 and they've gone 3-4 when listed as the favorites. It's a rare occurrence that they're the favorites in a matchup, so they'll hope to cash in on this first season series with the Athletics.

Jake Irvin (3-5) will start with a 4.93 ERA through 84 innings of work. He hasn't been his best at home this year posting a 4.83 ERA and 2-4 record. This bright spot, however, is that the Nationals have won Irvin's last four starts. While he gave up at least three runs in each of those, the Nationals have managed to provide Irvin run support through his starts. If he can turn in another solid performance here tonight, they should get the easy win.

Final Athletics-Nationals Prediction & Pick

We won't be backing the Athletics any time soon and with Jake Irvin on the mound at home, the Nationals should have another easy time grabbing a win. Let's take them on the spread as their bats get going here again.

Final Athletics-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Washington Nationals -1.5 (+146)