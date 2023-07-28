Two teams with lost causes on the season will meet up for a chance at some pride as the Oakland Athletics head to the Mile High City to do battle with the Colorado Rockies. It is time to check out our MLB odds series, where our Athletics-Rockies prediction and pick will be made.

Without a doubt, a once-proud franchise like the Oakland Athletics has undergone quite the controversial season as the club will soon pack its bags for “greener pastures” in Las Vegas. Even though Oakland's fans have been loud and boisterous about their disagreements with the MLB's decision to relocate the team, all they can do is support their club until the move is official in 2025.

At the moment, Oakland possesses the worst record in all of baseball and is currently in the midst of a three-game losing skid. Getting the start for game one in Denver will be lefty J.P Sears who is 1-7 with a 4.19 ERA on the season.

On the other side of things, Colorado can also say it is one of the more porous teams that baseball has to offer with an underwhelming 40-62 record. Losers in three of their last four games, the Rockies have not been to the postseason since 2018 and have struggled mightily ever since trading franchise cornerstone Nolan Arenado following the conclusion of the 2020 campaign.

Nevertheless, Colorado will attempt to get back in the win column with southpaw Kyle Freeland on the bump. Freeland is 4-10 with a 4.72 ERA.

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-176)

Colorado Rockies: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 11 (-110)

Under: 11 (-110)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Rockies

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/NBC Sports California

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 8:40 ET/5:40 PT

Why The Athletics Could Cover The Spread

In this battle between the worst of the AL versus NL, the A's best shot at covering the spread in the thin air of Colorado will be to somehow slug their way to an impressive showing in the box score offensively. En route to their worst season since the ancient times of 1916, the Athletics are statically the worst hitting and pitching team in professional baseball and must rely on their offense to come alive in the high altitude.

With that being said, be on the lookout for first-time All-Star Brent Rooker, who is quietly having a tremendous season. Believe it or not, Rooker leads the club with 16 homers and 44 RBIs as he is gaining traction toward being a possible trade target for a contending team prior to the deadline.

Outside of Rooker's stellar season, it is an absolute must that the A's get a tremendous start from J.P Sears. Clearly, Sears has been struggling all year long but he could be rewarded going up against a fairly shaky Rockies offense. Even at altitude, it wouldn't be the craziest thing in the world if Sears has an efficient day at the office.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

While there will certainly be better ways to spend your Friday evening, this matchup between two of the worst teams in the league is so bad that it is almost impossible not to place some wagers on it.

On paper, the Colorado Rockies do happen to have a slightly better team than the disaster that is taking place in Oakland. But the ‘Rox cannot afford to not play their best if they are planning on covering the spread.

Like many teams throughout the course of a long and grueling 162-game season, the Rockies have been bit by the injury bug. Most recently, Kris Bryant was diagnosed with a finger fracture. Bafflingly enough, Bryant has already made five separate trips to the IL since joining Colorado on what has quickly become one of the worst contracts in modern league history. Additionally, Charlie Blackmon, Brendan Rodgers, German Marquez, Antonio Senzatela and even C.J. Cron have all spent a good amount of time on the injured list.

With the amount of injuries continuing to stockpile during an already lost season in Colorado, the Rockies have had to rely on a wave of youth which has provided some glimmer of hope for the future. Alas, while they need a stellar outing from Kyle Freehand who is being activated off the injury list after dislocating his shoulder, don't be surprised if names like Nolan Jones, All-Star Game MVP Elias Diaz and even Ezequiel Tovar get in on the hits party en route to a covering of the spread.

Final Athletics-Rockies Prediction & Pick

As queasy as this one makes you feel on paper, the Athletics just cannot be trusted, especially on the road. Despite their own struggles, count on the Rockies to come out and handle their business even if it isn't pretty.

Final Athletics-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Rockies -1.5 (+146)