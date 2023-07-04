The Oakland Athletics head on the road to take on the Detroit Tigers in game one of a three-game series Tuesday night at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Athletics-Tigers prediction and pick.
Oakland (23-63) comes into this matchup as the bottom feeders in the major leagues with the league's worst record. With that said, they are surprisingly coming off their first series win against the White Sox since taking two of three from the Tampa Bay Rays back on June 12-13. They hope this newfound momentum will roll into this road matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
Detroit (37-46) isn't doing much better than the Oakland Athletics this year but they do have some pieces to be excited about for the future of this franchise. They are coming off their first winning streak since June 18-19 and will be looking for their first three-game winning streak of the year when they play host to the visiting Oakland Athletics this evening at Comerica Park.
Here are the Athletics-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Athletics-Tigers Odds
Oakland Athletics: +142
Detroit Tigers: -168
Over: 8.5 (-106)
Under: 8.5 (-114)
How To Watch Athletics vs. Tigers
TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBC Sports California
Stream: MLB.TV
Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT
*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*
Why The Athletics Will Win
While JP Sears has struggled this season with a 1-6 record and 4.43 ERA, he has pitched well over the last two months. He has only allowed more than 2 earned runs twice in his last nine games. Sears also has struck out 31 batters over his last 5 games. He also has pitched much better against righties (.211 BA) than against lefties (.292 BA) and the Tigers will be rolling out an entire right-handed lineup which bodes well for Sears in this matchup.
Why The Tigers Will Win
Final Athletics-Tigers Prediction & Pick
This should be a relatively closely contested matchup between two bottom-of-the-barrel teams in the American League. While it's to be overly confident in this spot, you have to take the Detroit Tigers here at home. They have much more promise in their lineup as well on the mound with getting Tarik Skubal back into their starting rotation. As long as Skubal is on point like he's been in the minor leagues he should shut down this Athletics lineup and get his first win of the 2023 season.
Final Athletics-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Detroit Tigers (-168), Under 8.5 (-114)