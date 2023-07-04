The Oakland Athletics head on the road to take on the Detroit Tigers in game one of a three-game series Tuesday night at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Athletics-Tigers prediction and pick.

Oakland (23-63) comes into this matchup as the bottom feeders in the major leagues with the league's worst record. With that said, they are surprisingly coming off their first series win against the White Sox since taking two of three from the Tampa Bay Rays back on June 12-13. They hope this newfound momentum will roll into this road matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit (37-46) isn't doing much better than the Oakland Athletics this year but they do have some pieces to be excited about for the future of this franchise. They are coming off their first winning streak since June 18-19 and will be looking for their first three-game winning streak of the year when they play host to the visiting Oakland Athletics this evening at Comerica Park.

Here are the Athletics-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Tigers Odds

Oakland Athletics: +142

Detroit Tigers: -168

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How To Watch Athletics vs. Tigers

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NBC Sports California

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

Why The Athletics Will Win

While JP Sears has struggled this season with a 1-6 record and 4.43 ERA, he has pitched well over the last two months. He has only allowed more than 2 earned runs twice in his last nine games. Sears also has struck out 31 batters over his last 5 games. He also has pitched much better against righties (.211 BA) than against lefties (.292 BA) and the Tigers will be rolling out an entire right-handed lineup which bodes well for Sears in this matchup.

The Tigers aren't a team built to put up a ton of runs. It takes playing at Coors Field for them put up runs on the board in their most recent series against the Rockies. Being as the Athletics are in the same boat in terms of putting runs on the board it's going tp up to Sears and Athletics bullpen to keep them in the game just for their offense to do enough to get the win.

Why The Tigers Will Win

Tarik Skubal will be making his season debut tonight after being on the disabled list for the entire first half of the season. In his five starts in the minors leading up to his 2023 debut, he has given up only 2 runs on 9 hits in 12.2 innings pitched with 20 strikeouts. He pitched very well for the Tigers last year with a 3.52 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 117.2 innings pitched.

Much like Sears, it's going to be up to Skubal to keep this Athletics offense in check to give the Tigers enough opportunities to put some runs on the board.

Final Athletics-Tigers Prediction & Pick

This should be a relatively closely contested matchup between two bottom-of-the-barrel teams in the American League. While it's to be overly confident in this spot, you have to take the Detroit Tigers here at home. They have much more promise in their lineup as well on the mound with getting Tarik Skubal back into their starting rotation. As long as Skubal is on point like he's been in the minor leagues he should shut down this Athletics lineup and get his first win of the 2023 season.

Final Athletics-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Detroit Tigers (-168), Under 8.5 (-114)