Atlanta Falcons: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season

The Atlanta Falcons had some promise in 2021 despite having their fourth straight losing season. They won three more games than they did in 2020 and had some truly outstanding players in Kyle Pitts, A.J. Terrell, and Josh Harris. Can they build on that foundation and continue improving this coming season? Let’s take a look at some of the team’s chances as we discuss some bold Falcons 2022 predictions.

Last offseason, the Atlanta Falcons made headlines when they traded perennial All-Pro and potential Hall of Fame wide receiver Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans for little to nothing. With Jones’ lack of output in Nashville due to injury, the move felt like a no-brainer following the season. In another shocking move this offseason, Atlanta traded four-time Pro Bowl selection and former MVP quarterback Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. While selling away your two greatest players in back-to-back seasons normally indicates a rebuild, this may not be the case in Atlanta.

Having said that, here are four Falcons predictions for 2022.

4. Bryan Edwards is second in receiving yards

Don’t base your 2022 projections on Bryan Edwards’ 2021 raw starts. He may have finished his second season in the NFL with just 571 yards and three touchdowns, but he was one of a vast number of playmakers that the Las Vegas Raiders had available around the perimeter.

The Falcons recognized his potential and made the big move to acquire him. Edwards excels at stretching the field, averaging a target depth of roughly 18 yards in the first half of the season. He concluded the season with an average of 16.8 yards per reception.

The talent and production are clear and present. Still, the biggest worry about Edwards is his ability to stay healthy. Recall that in the second half of 2021, he missed three games. When you combine that with his recent injury in training camp, his durability is in doubt. If he stays healthy, however, Edwards has the potential to be among the Falcons’ leaders in receiving yards for 2022.

3. Cordarrelle Patterson won’t impress much

Cordarrelle Patterson’s first season in Atlanta was divided into two halves. Patterson was a viable receiving threat out of the backfield and in the slot during the first nine games of 2021. He averaged 51 receiving yards and five targets a game in those nine outings. This figure includes his one yard against Miami in Week 7. Patterson’s productivity, however, plummeted from Weeks 10 to 18.

He averaged only 11 receiving yards on three targets per game beginning in Week 10. While his target average fell, he maintained a strong engagement in passing plays and a high route percentage.

Patterson had a solid start to the 2021 season, which earned him the 73rd spot on the NFL’s top 100 list. That probably won’t be the case in 2022. While he is still a very excellent utility player, don’t be shocked if he doesn’t make the same strides he did in 2021. Patterson is set for a down year, though the Falcons should still find some use for him.

2. Marcus Mariota starts for the entire season

This angle of Marcus Mariota's first TD in a Falcons uniform 👀 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/sd8wl6lWSL — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 12, 2022

Even after youngster Desmond Ridder’s spectacular debut, we already know that Marcus Mariota will be the Falcons’ starting quarterback. If you believe that the real season doesn’t begin until after Thanksgiving, we should have a solid notion of what Mariota can be in this scheme by then.

The Falcons will play 12 games in November, with six to eight of those games considered winnable. If the Falcons dow win a majority of those contests and keep their head above water, Mariota should continue as their main QB moving forward. Ridder will almost certainly receive some repetitions here and there as the Falcons did with Feleipe Franks last season, but the Falcons would be prudent to keep Ridder on the bench until later in the season.

Yes, Ridder is likely the Falcons’ long-term solution under center, but there’s no reason to push him too early. Mariota is a serviceable QB who can mentor Ridder in the months to come.

1. Kyle Pitts makes the Pro Bowl again

Last season, Kyle Pitts lived up to high expectations. He was third among tight ends in receiving yards and seventh in catches. In more advanced analytics, he was also outstanding, ranking fourth in targets per snap and yards per route run (minimum 50 targets, per PFF). In fact, Albert Okwuegbunam of the Denver Broncos has been the only rookie tight end to finish his first season with greater yards per route run since 2018.

Pitts even finished as the TE11 in fantasy points per game despite the fact that he only had one receiving touchdown. Pitts has TE1 overall upside if his touchdowns rebound significantly in 2022.

The highly rated Florida also made the Pro Bowl, though his expectations were much higher than his lone touchdown. Pitts, like his head coach, will benefit from his quarterback’s playing style. Remember that standouts like Delanie Walker and Jonnu Smith had their finest success in Nashville with Mariota at the helm. As such, Pitts should put up big numbers this season, including double-digit touchdowns and receiving yards in the 1,700-yard range. Those should be more than enough for him to earn his second straight Pro Bowl appearance.