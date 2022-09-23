Atlanta Falcons: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Seahawks

The Atlanta Falcons Week 3 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks represents a winnable game for the team after two heartbreaking losses to start the season. Ahead of Falcons-Seahawks, we’ll make a few bold Falcons predictions.

The Falcons season is fascinating through two games. In Week 1, the team built up a 26-10 lead only to fall by one point after a furious New Orleans Saints comeback. In Week 2, the opposite happened. Marcus Mariota and company fell behind 28-3 to the Los Angeles Rams before making a comeback of their own and losing by just four.

On the other side of the field in Week 3, you have the Seahawks. Pete Carroll’s squad won their Super Bowl in Week 1, defeating the franchise’s former quarterback, Russell Wilson, and the Denver Broncos. The squad came back to earth in Week 2, losing t the San Francisco 49ers by 20.

This is a matchup between two of the weaker rosters overall in the league, but a win in this game can show that one team is on a better path right now. Can that team be the Falcons? Let’s see after we make some bold Falcons Week 3 predictions.

4. Kyle Pitts continues his struggles

If you ask Falcon fans (and fantasy football players) what the biggest disappointment of the 2022 season is so far, most would say it’s the production of second-year tight end Kyle Pitts. Many expected a breakout season for the 2022 No. 4 overall pick. However, it just hasn’t happened yet.

Pitts has four catches on 10 targets for 38 yards and no touchdowns this season. Those aren’t “best TE in the NFL” numbers. They are barely starting TE numbers.

And the bad news is that the bold Falcons Week 3 prediction here is that those numbers won’t change dramatically in Week 3.

For now, opposing defenses consider Pitts the most dangerous offensive weapon on the team. For that reason, defenses are scheming to keep the ball away from him. A high-end quarterback can often overcome this situation, but Mariota isn’t that guy.

The Falcons QB (smartly) takes what the defense gives him, and if they’re not giving him Kyle Pitts, he’ll go somewhere else.

3. Drake London has his breakout game

The way to eventually get Kyle Pitts more involved in the offense is to build up other offensive weapons so that defenses can’t key on the TE as much. That process started in Week 2 and will continue in the Week 3 Falcons-Seahawks game.

After a decent Week 1 (seven targets, five catches, 74 yards) rookie wide receiver Drake London had an even better Week 2 with 12 targets, eight catches, 86 yards, and a touchdown.

First of many for Drake London 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7L4qS1cZeT — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) September 18, 2022

Look for London’s role in the offense to continue to build in Week 3. That means another game with double-digit targets, and this time he gets nine or ten catches for over 100 yards and another touchdown.

Marcus Mariota is getting more comfortable every week with Drake London as a go-to guy, and the Week 3 Falcons-Seahawks tilt will continue to build this relationship. When the Falcons drafted London No. 8 overall, this is what they envisioned, and it’s starting to come true.

2. Cordarrelle Patterson continues to be the engine that makes the Falcons offense go

Last season, the Falcons took a failed WR who became an All-Pro kick returner and turned him into a running back. Cordarrelle Patterson rewarded Arthur Smith’s vision with 153 carries for 618 yards, 52 catches for 548 yards, and 11 total touchdowns, which were all career highs.

Surely, though, 2021 was an aberration for the then-30-year-old journeyman. He couldn’t do that again at 31 now that the league has figured the novelty out, right?

Well, through two games, Patterson is — once again — a legitimate force in the Falcons offense. The Rams slowed him down a bit in Week 2, holding the RB to just 41 yards on 10 rushes, but that was as much a game script situation as anything else. In Week 1, Patterson dominated with 120 yards rushing.

The bold Falcons Week 3 prediction when it comes to Cordarrelle Patterson is that he reverts to Week 1 form and runs all over the Seahawks defense this week.

1. Falcons 24, Seahawks 12

The Atlanta Falcons have played well enough at times over the first two weeks of the NFL season that they deserve a win. The Falcons Week 3 prediction on this front is that they will continue their upward trajectory and get the season’s first W on the road in Seattle.

The Seahawks came down to earth after the massive high of beating Russell Wilson, and the truth is, the NFC West team just isn’t that good.

In the Falcons-Seahawks game, fans will see that the Falcons rebuild (which started several years ago) is ahead of the Seahawks rebuild (which truly started this offseason). With more young talent on both sides of the ball, Atlanta goes home winners on Sunday.