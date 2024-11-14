The Atlanta Falcons were on track for a clean sweep of their NFC South rivals until last week when they faced a major setback on the road against their longtime rivals, the New Orleans Saints. Now, in Week 11, the Falcons will travel across the country to face the Denver Broncos in what could turn out to be a surprisingly competitive matchup.

Overall, things are looking much improved for the Falcons (6-4) this season. Nearly all of their offseason acquisitions are contributing, helping Atlanta solidify itself as one of the stronger teams in the NFC playoff picture. Despite last weekend’s loss to the Saints, the Falcons remain well-positioned for a playoff run. However, they’ll be facing a Denver team that’s also fighting to stay in the playoff race.

The Broncos (5-5) are coming off a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10—an opponent the Falcons are all too familiar with this season. Sean Payton, rookie quarterback Bo Nix, and a solid defense have transformed Denver into a tough competitor. With Nix improving each week, the Broncos are becoming increasingly challenging for any team to face.

Unlike last week, the Falcons can’t afford to overlook their opponent, risking a second straight road loss. Atlanta has won four of the last five matchups against Denver, and they'll be eager to extend their winning streak. With that said, let’s dive into some bold predictions for the Falcons as they take on the Broncos in Week 11.

Kirk Cousins throws for 210+ yards, 1 TD but turns the ball over at least once

Kirk Cousins has largely been the quarterback new head coach Raheem Morris envisioned when he took the Falcons job. Cousins has helped lead a talented offense that ranks among the NFL’s best, positioning the Falcons firmly in the NFC playoff race.

However, Cousins hasn't been flawless. The veteran quarterback ranks third in the NFL in turnovers with 10. His late fourth-quarter interception last week ended a drive that could have set Atlanta up to tie the game, and he also fumbled on the team’s final drive, though it was recovered.

The Broncos, with 12 takeaways this season, will be looking to capitalize on Cousins’ turnover issues. Still, that doesn’t mean Cousins can’t find the end zone a couple of times against Denver's stingy defense.

Bijan Robinson adds to breakout season, rushing for 90+ yards, 2 touchdowns

Bijan Robinson, last year’s first-round pick for Atlanta, is becoming everything the organization hoped he would be. Last week against New Orleans, he ran for a career-high 116 yards and scored two touchdowns. The challenge, however, intensifies in Week 11 against the Broncos.

Denver's defense allows just 103.5 rushing yards per game, ranking seventh in the league. While Atlanta offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will certainly look to Robinson to help wear down the Broncos’ defense, the second-year running back may not reach the 100-yard mark this week. Still, around 90 yards and a couple of trips to the end zone would suffice.

Falcons second quarter struggles continue

The Falcons have had their worst struggles this season right before halftime. Atlanta has allowed a total of 105 points in the second quarter, the second-worst mark in the league, according to Lineups. Last week was no different, as they surrendered 17 points to the Saints in that quarter.

If the Falcons run into trouble against the Broncos in Week 11, it’s likely to hit in the second quarter—where issues have consistently surfaced. Denver ranks seventh in the league with 87 second-quarter points, so Atlanta will need to stay sharp before the break.

Falcons win a close one over Broncos, allowing at least 20 points

This year’s Falcons team, while talented, still feels like a work in progress. There are noticeable inconsistencies on both sides of the ball. The defense has leaned on a bend-don't-break approach, holding all but one opponent under 30 points—the exception being the overtime win against the Buccaneers in Week 5.

The offense, too, has had its sputtering moments, and it may face challenges against Denver’s stout defense this weekend. If Kirk Cousins–who appears healthy and ready to go–can avoid costly turnovers and the Falcons' defense can keep Bo Nix from having a breakout performance, a victory in Denver is well within reach.