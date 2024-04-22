It won't be long now before we know what the future of the league is going to look like when the 2024 NFL Draft takes place. This weekend, teams like the Atlanta Falcons, the holders of the No. 8 overall pick, will make crucial decisions on how to improve their rosters. But with any draft, always expect the unexpected.
Even in the week of the event, it's hard to presume that teams like the Falcons know exactly what they're going to do. Some late evaluations of a player can sway teams at the last minute, shaking up the entire draft. Selecting in the top 10 like the Falcons are, that could easily happen. For one, thanks to their moves in free agency, the Falcons made themselves less impoverished, and even more so, less resembling of a team picking that high. But there is potentially adverse effects to their free agency dealings. The Falcons are awaiting the pending results of alleged tampering from signing Kirk Cousins during free agency. The rumored results, that are said to be significant, could very well determine a lot of their draft decisions.
Either way, last-minute decisions can and will be at a premium on the night of April 25 starting in the first round and going through Saturday ending with the seventh round. Speaking of last-minute, let's make some of our own by making some last-minute bold predictions for the Falcons in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Falcons Trade Down
Not the boldest of predictions for the Falcons in this draft as this has been slightly rumored, but the Atlanta could choose to trade their No. 8 overall pick if they feel they can get what they want later in the evening while also adding some draft capital to go with it. They are still in a decent spot on the board where some of these quarterback-desperate teams can grab one of the highly-touted signal-callers, though not a certainty. If any of these teams come calling, the Falcons could definitely listen.
Falcons will select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Falcons will most likely be selecting a quarterback somewhere in this draft as they have just two on the roster currently in Cousins and last year's backup Taylor Heinicke. Cousins, 35, and Heinicke, 31, have plenty of experience, along with injuries in their careers. Thankfully, until last season when he tore his Achilles and missed the entire rest of the season, Cousins had virtually missed no time. Still, there needs to be some youth and a QB3 on the roster, even if it's not the future of the team. However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler believes there could be some interest in Washington's Michael Penix Jr., though maybe not at No. 8.
“They [Falcons] spent some time with Michael Penix Jr,” Fowler said on SportsCenter, via Bleacher Report. “This is interesting. When they went to visit him in Seattle for a private workout in early April, the whole contingent went, the head coach Raheem Morris, Fontenot, they flew all the way to Seattle just to watch him throw for a few hours and turned around and went home. They didn't do dinner or stay the night or anything. That told me something as far as interest. Now, No. 8 overall, is that too rich for Penix? Maybe, but he's probably not there when they pick 43rd overall in the second round.”
Falcons select a wide receiver with first round pick
There's at least three teams that are in need of a wide receiver that select in front of the Falcons. However, one of those teams could trade up while two others could easily trade down. There's also the team directly ahead of them, the Tennessee Titans, who seem like a lock to select Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt. But nothing is guaranteed.
With that said, if one of the top receivers ends up falling to Atlanta at No. 8 in either Marvin Harrison Jr., Rome Odunze, or Malik Nabers, could they really turn it down?
Does Atlanta need a wide receiver? Not necessarily, as they have their WR1 in Drake London and they made notable additions in free agency with Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore. But adding someone like a Harrison, Odunze, or Nabers might seem irresistible.
Falcons won't draft edge rusher Dallas Turner
Most analysts like NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper believe the Falcons will be selecting Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner with their No. 8 overall pick. They could, however, see that pick slip through their fingers even if they do stick with where they are at in the draft order. The Titans picking just ahead of them also have a need for an edge rusher and could pass on Alt altogether and decide on stealing Turner right from under them.
Or, the Falcons could just straight up pass on Turner, deciding to go with UCLA's Laiatu Latu, either selecting him at No. 8 or later after they've traded down.