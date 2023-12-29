Andre Dickens, the mayor of Atlanta, Georgia, recently hosted an event that fund raised nearly $4 million to aid students in the city's four HBCU schools. The money will be sent to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), which will distribute it to the local schools. UNCF helped sponsor the 40th Annual Mayor's Masked Ball, the event that raised the scholarship funds.

According to Atlanta News First, this year's Ball nearly doubled the record for money raised at the event. Last year, the funds raised at the Ball helped almost 300 students, according to the mayor's office. UNCF helps 50,000 students in financial aid every year, sticking to their motto of, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”

RECOMMENDED
Stephen “Dr” Love is the producer behind the Netflix film, They Cloned Tyrone. The film stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx.
HBCU Success Stories: Stephen “Dr” Love, Morehouse College

Kiya Wimbush-Robinson ·

Congresswoman Nikema Williams (D-GA) is supporting HBCUs by introducing a bill to give massive grants to young, prospective entrepreneurs.
Rep. Nikema Williams introduces bill that could help HBCU student businesses

Wynton Jackson ·

AT&T Dream In Black has announced their 2023 Rising Futuremakers who represent 15 different HBCUs around the country.
AT&T Dream In Black announces 2023 Rising Future Makers

Randall Barnes ·

“The 40th annual Mayor's Masked Ball was unprecedented as the largest fundraiser in the history of this amazing event,” said UNCF Assistant Vice President Justine Boyd. “It was a smashing success thanks to our donors and friends of UNCF. It was a true testament to the power of unity and philanthropy – a night where success took center stage as the community came together to support Black higher education and empower the next generation. The event is a celebration of generosity, compassion and the unwavering commitment to creating a brighter future for all.