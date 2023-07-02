Atlanta United and Philadelphia Union lock horns in the MLS! Catch the MLS odds series here, featuring our Atlanta United-Philadelphia Union prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Atlanta United (7-8-5) just got its seven-game unbeaten streak snapped in a 4-0 travel against New York Red Bulls. The Five Stripes will be recovering from this heavy loss. Atlanta intends in keeping their playoff hopes alive in the Eastern Conference, currently occupying the last playoff spot.

Philadelphia Union (10-4-5) finds itself in a respectable fourth place in the highly competitive MLS Eastern Conference standings, showcasing a commendable performance this season. The Zolos were successful in their last outing, grabbing a 4-1 win against Inter Miami. The Union will be eager to extend their two-game unbeaten run in their upcoming match.

Here are the Atlanta United-Philadelphia Union soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLS Odds: Atlanta United-Philadelphia Union Odds

Atlanta United: +125

Philadelphia Union: +180

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: -148

Under 2.5 Goals: +122

How to Watch Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union

TV: TSN2, FOX Network, FOX Deportes

Stream: fuboTV, MLS Pass on Apple TV, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue

Time: 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT

Why Atlanta United Can Beat Philadelphia Union

Atlanta United has showcased its quality on the pitch, currently holding the 12th-best record in the MLS. In the Eastern Conference standings, they occupy the seventh spot, trailing behind Cincinnati, Nashville, New England, Philadelphia, Columbus, and Orlando. With 29 points from 20 matches played, Atlanta is determined to continue their upward trajectory.

However, the Five Stripes had a poor performance in their last match at the Red Bull Arena. Despite getting 66% ball possession and making 553 passes, Atlanta cannot find a goal. The Red Bulls edged them in total shots (11 to 5), shots on target (5 to 3), corner kicks (5 to 3), and dribbles (7 to 4). Danie Edelman and Cristian Cassesres Jr. scored in the first half, while Frankie Amaya scored a brace in the last 12 minutes of regular time. This loss halted Atlanta United's unbeaten run of seven games.

In those previous stretch of games, Atlanta dominated the Colorado Rapids (4-0) and DC United (3-1). They also held firm against the Chicago Fire, Orlando City, New England Revolution, Los Angeles FC, and New York City FC, securing valuable draws. After enduring four consecutive defeats against Memphis 901 in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, as well as Nashville, Inter Miami, and Charlotte in domestic league play, Atlanta is determined to make another series of wins.

Atlanta United has demonstrated remarkable diversity in their attacking prowess this season. With the third-highest output of 37 goals scored, they have displayed their ability to find the back of the net. However, their +2 goal differential indicates a need to tighten their defensive resolve. Giorgos Giakoumakis leads the team with an impressive tally of 10 goals, while Thiago Almada has been a key contributor with seven goals and eight assists. Brooks Lennon has provided valuable support with one goal and six assists. Additionally, Luiz Araujo, Andrew Gutman, and Caleb Wiley have all chipped in with three goals each, while Tyler Wolff has four goals.

While Atlanta may struggle on the road, they have been a formidable force when playing at home. In nine home games, they have suffered only one loss, securing six wins and three draws. Notably, their goal-scoring prowess is evident, with 24 goals scored at home, almost doubling the number of goals conceded (13).

Under the guidance of Mexican coach Gonzalo Pineda, Atlanta United will continue to showcase their attacking variations, with 12 different players contributing at least one goal for the Five Stripes this season. However, injuries have sidelined Erik Lopez, Santiago Sosa, and Miles Robinson, while Machop Chol remains suspended due to visa issues. Derrick Etienne and Jay Fortune are also out as they play in the Gold Cup. Juan Jose Purata must exercise caution, as he has accumulated four yellow cards thus far.

Why Philadelphia Union Can Beat Atlanta United

Philadelphia Union boasts the fifth-best record in the league, earning them a deserved spot in fourth position in the Eastern Conference. With 34 points from 19 matches played, they have found the back of the net on 34 occasions. Their position on the ladder sees them trailing only Cincinnati, Nashville, and New England. While their recent chance to lift the CONCACAF trophy slipped away, the Union remains determined to excel in domestic competition.

The Union recently got back into winning ways in a high-scoring match against Inter Miami. The first half offered some enthralling action, with Jakob Glesnes, Julian Carranza, and Leon Flach scoring goals for the Zolos. However, it was Robert Taylor who scored for Inter Miami to avoid a clean sheet for Joe Bendik, but David Ruiz committed an own goal to add one more for Philadelphia. The Union only had 31% ball possession but made good outputs by firing off eight total shots and two corner kicks.

Nonetheless, the clash against Atlanta United promises to be an intriguing affair for the Union. The Zolos hold a close record against the Five Stripes, having emerged victorious in four of their 14 encounters, compared to Atlanta's six triumphs. Except for their last face-off, the Union has managed to score in each of their last six matches against Atlanta in Major League Soccer. Impressively, they have suffered only one defeat in their previous 12 MLS outings.

Philadelphia Union has exhibited exceptional form over the past year and they will be building from their recent win. Under the astute guidance of manager Jim Curtin, the team will strive to navigate any challenges that arise, while closely monitoring the questionable availability of Kai Wagner due to a hamstring injury.

While Daniel Gazdag has yet to find his rhythm in the MLS this season, he remains determined to make a significant impact in this crucial match. The Hungarian midfielder has already showcased his quality with seven goals and five assists for the club. Julian Carranza, boasting a tally of 10 goals, is eager to add to his impressive scoring record, while Mikael Uhre has contributed six goals and three assists. Notably, a total of 16 players have been instrumental in providing crucial goals or assists for the Union.

Final Atlanta United-Philadelphia Union Prediction & Pick

As much as Philadelphia has posted a good record in their previous fixtures, Atlanta finds comfort in scoring at home. Both teams will exchange lots of goals but Atlanta gets to take the win in front of the fans.

Final Atlanta United-Philadelphia Union Prediction & Pick: Atlanta United (+125), Over 2.5 goals (-148)