Atlas Fallen, the newest game from Deck13 Interactive – better known for its souls-like games Lords of the Fallen and Surge – arrives on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X today.

Atlas Fallen Release Date: August 10, 2023

Atlas Fallen arrives on PC through Steam, on PS5, and the Xbox Series X on August 10, 2023. It is developed by Deck13 Interactive and published by Focus Entertainment.

Gameplay

Atlas Fallen takes a stark departure from Deck13’s previous games – Lords of the Fallen and The Surge are both souls-likes, and although the two also had stark departures from each other, they were mostly on theme and setting. But Atlas Fallen is a complete 360 on what Deck13 has become known for in the past decade or so with Atlas Fallen doing away with the souls-like and going for a more casual, more action-oriented roleplaying gameplay. It also adds a co-op multiplayer aspect, with players capable of pairing up to explore the game’s metroidvania open-world together. Players are capable of switching between weapons as well, with up to two accessible to them at any given time. Players can gain a resource called momentum as they get into action with the enemies, with the players having the ability to use up their momentum to transform their weapons to unleash a devastating attack on their opponents.

Story

Atlas Fallen takes place in a sandy world ruled by the Sun God Thelos and roamed about by his gigantic sand monsters called wraiths that plague the deserts. The player character belongs to the lowest caste in humanity, the Unnamed, but in this journey, the player will take along humanity in a rebellion against the Sun God in a bid to rid the world of its tyrannical rule and influence. With Atlas falling, Humanity rises.

