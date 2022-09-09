Atomic Heart release date delayed

If you were looking forward to getting your copy of Atomic Heart, you may have to wait a little longer. Continue reading to know more about the Atomic Heart release date delay, and when you can expect it to come out.

In their tweet from August 25, Atomic Heart developer Mundfish announced that the game will come out in late 2022.

Our latest explosive Combat Trailer is now out! Atomic Heart will release on Console & PC late 2022 ; wishlist now on Steam : https://t.co/8nBmweD1yr — Atomic Heart (@mundfish) August 25, 2022

While this may not be the most accurate of release dates, it at least gave an idea to people who were looking forward to it. This announcement gave hope that players would be able to get their game before the year ended. However, it would appear that this will no longer be the case. On September 7, 2022, game developer and publisher Focus Entertainment announced their partnership with Mundfish for Atomic Heart’s release. In this news post from the Focus Entertainment website, they said that they were thrilled to announce this partnership and that the game will be released this winter instead. In other words, the window for this game’s release date moved to between December, and early 2023.

This is Mundfish’s first game release. Despite this, people were immediately hooked on the game after its trailer drop back in 2018. This made Atomic Heart one the most anticipated games for this year.

Atomic Heart Story

Atomic Heart is a first-person shooter set in an alternate timeline. In this timeline, the Soviet Union was able to develop advanced robotics and technology. This different take on 1950s-era USSR aims to create a utopia of sorts. However, as the player will soon find out, it’s not as simple as it seems.

You can now add Atomic Heart to your wishlist on Steam. For other details about its release, click here.